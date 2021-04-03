તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કપાસ ખરીદી:નસવાડી CCI ખાતે 120 ખેડૂતોનો કપાસ ખરીદાયો, હજુ વેચાણ માટે નોંધણી કરેલા 1018 ખેડૂતો કતારમાં

નસવાડી સીસીઆઈમા કપાસ ભરેલા વાહનો. - Divya Bhaskar
નસવાડી સીસીઆઈમા કપાસ ભરેલા વાહનો.
  • અત્યાર સુધી CCIમાં 34 હજાર ક્વિન્ટલ કપાસની આવક નોંધાઈ ચૂકી છે

નસવાડી સીસીઆઈમા કપાસ વેચવા માગતા ખેડૂતોને ફરજિયાત કપાસ નોંધણી કરાવવી પડે છે. અને સીસીઆઈ કહે ત્યારબાદ જ કપાસ ખેડૂતોને લઈ નસવાડી માર્કેટ બોલાવાય છે. કમોસમી વરસાદ સાથે માવઠા અને ફરી વરસાદની આગાહીને લઈ નસવાડી સીસીઆઈમા કપાસ ખરીદી ધીમી પડી છે. આઠ દિવસમાં બે વખત કપાસ ખરીદી સીસીઆઈ કરે છે. એમાં પણ હજુ ખેડૂતો મોટી માત્રમા નસવાડી માર્કેટમાં નોંધણી કરાવી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે ગુરુવારે નસવાડી સીસીઆઈ દ્વારા 120 ખેડૂતોનો કપાસ ખરીદ કરાયો હતો. જ્યારે નસવાડી ખેતીવાડી ઉતપન્ન બજાર સમિતિમા હજુ 1018 ખેડૂતો કપાસ વેચવા નોંધણી કરાવી છે. તે હજુ બાકી છે.

સીસીઆઈમાં સારો ભાવ મળશે કરી મોટા ભાગના ખેડૂતો પોતાના ઘરોમા કપાસ ભરી રાખ્યો હતો. પરંતુ હવે બી ગ્રેડનો ભાવ સીસીઆઈએ આપવાનો શરૂ કર્યો છે. જ્યારે હાલ ખેડૂતોને લગ્નો પ્રસંગ હોય પૈસાની જરૂર ઉભી થઇ છે. કેટલાક ખેડૂતો બજારમા કપાસ વેચી રહ્યા છે. હાલ બજારમા પણ ખેડૂતોને કપાસનો ભાવ વધ્યો હોય તે મુજબ ભાવ અપાઈ રહ્યો છે. એકંદરે નસવાડી સીસીઆઈમાં કપાસની કુલ આવક 34 હજાર કવિન્ટલથી વધુ નોંધાઈ છે. હજુ કપાસની આવક ચાલુ છે. આવતીકાલે પણ ખેડૂતોનો કપાસ ખરીદી થશે. તેમ માર્કટના કર્મચારીએ જણાવ્યું છે.

