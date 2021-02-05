તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:ઝેરમાં આપઘાત કરનાર પતિના મોત બાદ પત્ની અને સસરા સામે ફરિયાદ

નસવાડીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યુવકે આપઘાત પહેલાં વીડિયોમાં પત્નીને જવાબદાર ઠેરવી

ઝેર ગામના વિજય રાઠવાનું લગ્ન 5 વર્ષ પેહલા છકતરઉમરવા ગામે થયું હતું. દંપતીને બે બાળક થયા હતા. રોજગારીને લઈ પત્ની સાથે કાઠિયાવાડ મંજૂરી કામે પરીવાર સાથે ગયો હતો. દોઢ માસ પહેલાં પતિ પત્ની વચ્ચે કંકાસ થતાં પત્ની તેના પિતાના ઘરે છકતરઉમરવા રિસાઈને જતી રહેતા તેને તેડવા વિજય 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ તેના ગામ ગયો પરંતુ પત્ની સાથે ન આવતાં વિજયને લાગી આવ્યું હતું. આખરે વિજયને કઈ સમજ ન પડતાં તેના પોતાના મોબાઈલમાં આપઘાત કરતાં પહેલાં વીડિયો ઉતારી આપઘાતનું કારણ તેની પત્ની હોવાનું જણાવી વિજયે ઝેરી દવા પી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું હતો.

તેના પિતાને ખબર પડતાં તે સૌરાષ્ટ્રથી ઘરે આવ્યા હતા અને પુત્રે કરેલ આપઘાતનો વીડિયો મોબાઈલમાં જોયા બાદ વિજયની લાશ બાબતે નસવાડી પોલીસને જાણ કરી પી એમ બાદ અંતિમ વિધિ કરી હતી. વીડિયોના આધારે પુરાવા રૂપે વિજયના પિતા શાંતિલાલે વિજયની પત્ની અને તેના સસરા સામે નસવાડી પોલીસને ફરિયાદ આપતાં પોલીસે વિજયની પત્ની ધર્મીબેન અને તેના સસરા નેવસિંગ હુરજી રાઠવા સામે આપઘાત કરનાર વિજયને ઝઘડો કરી માર મારી, માનસિક તથા શારીરિક ત્રાસ આપી મૃતકને મરવા મજબૂર કરી દુસ્પ્રેરણ કર્યાનું જણાવી વિજયની પત્ની અને તેના સસરાને પકડવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

