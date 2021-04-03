તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:નસવાડીમાં 352 પ્રીસાઈડિગ અધિકારીઓને તાલીમ અપાઈ

નસવાડીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નસવાડી કોલેજમાં માસ્ટર ટ્રેનરોએ સમજ આપી

નસવાડી તાલુકાની 22 તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠક અને 5 જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકની ચૂંટણીને લઈ નસવાડી તાલુકાનું ચૂંટણી વિભાગ કામગીરીમા જોતરાયું છે. જેના ભાગરૂપે નસવાડી કોલેજના ચાર બ્લોકમાં 352 પ્રીસાઈડિગ અને આસીસ્ટન્ટ પ્રીસાઈડિગ અધિકારીઓને માસ્ટર ટ્રેનરો દ્વારા તાલીમ અપાઈ હતી. ઈવીએમ મશીન શિલીગ કામગીરી તેમજ મતદાન મથક પર મતદાન પેહલા મોકપોલને લગતી કામગીરી સાથે અન્ય ચૂંટણીલક્ષી કામગીરી માટેના જરૂરી મુદ્દાઓ નસવાડી કોલેજમા એલઈડી સ્ક્રીન પર માસ્ટર ટ્રેનરો દ્વારા સમજ અપાઈ હતી.

સાથે ઈવીએમ મશીનમા બેટરી નાખી સ્થળ પર જ કઈ રીતે ઇવીએમ મશીનને લગતી તાલીમ અપાઈ હતી. નસવાડી તાલુકાના મતદાર યાદી વિભાગ અને ચૂંટણી વિભાગના નાયબ મામલતદાર સતત સાંજ સુધી ચાલેલ આ તાલીમમા હાજર રહી જરૂરી નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું હતું. તેમજ છોટાઉદેપુરના ડેપ્યુટી ડીડીઓ, નસવાડી ટીડીઓ, મામલતદાર પણ કોલેજના બ્લોકમાં ચાલી રહેલ ચૂંટણીલક્ષી તાલીમમા પહોંચી જરૂરી સૂચનો પણ કર્યા હતા.

