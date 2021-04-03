તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:કવાંટ હાઇસ્કૂલમાં સુરક્ષા જવાન-સુપરવાઈઝર માટે ભરતી યોજાઈ

કવાંટએક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય સુરક્ષા કાર્યદક્ષતા નવી દિલ્હી અને સિક્યોરીટી ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ સર્વિસ ઇન્ડિયા લી.ના સહયોગથી છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લામાં સુરક્ષા જવાન અને સુપરવાઈઝર ભરતી આયોજન રાખવામાં આવેલ છે. ગુરુવાર તા.4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ કવાંટ ઇંગ્લિશ હાઈસ્કૂલ કવાંટ, 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ એસ.એફ.હાઈસ્કૂલ છોટાઉદેપુર, 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સરકારી માધ્યમિક શાળા પાનવડમાં શિબિરનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેનો સમય સવારે 10-00થી બપોરના 3-00 કલાક સુધી રાખેલ છે. ભરતી અધિકારી રામપ્રકાશ સિંહએ જણાવ્યું કે ઉમેદવારની ઉંમર 21થી 36 વર્ષ, શૈક્ષણિક લાયકાત 10 પાસ, ઉંચાઈ 168 સે.મી., વજન 55 કિલો, છાતી 80થી 85 અને શારીરીક રીતે તંદુરસ્ત હોવું જરૂરી છે

જેને ઇચ્છા હોય તેવા ઉમેદવાર પોતાના બધા ડોક્યુમેન્ટની ઝેરોક્ષ અને બે પાસપોર્ટ સાઈઝના ફોટા, આધારકાર્ડ, લઈને હાજર રહેવું. પાસ થનાર ઉમેદવાર ભરતી સ્થળે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરવાનું રહેશે. જે પાસ ઉમેદવાર રિજનલ ટ્રેનિંગ સેન્ટર માણસા (ગાંધીનગર)માં ટ્રેનિંગ આપીને સિક્યુરિટી ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ સર્વિસ ઇન્ડિયા લી.માં કાયમી નિયુક્ત 65 વર્ષ સુધી મળશે.

ભારત સરકાર, રાજ્ય સરકાર અને પુરાતત્વ , બંદરગા, એરપોર્ટ, બેન્કો વગેરે જગ્યાઓ ઉપર નોકરી આપવામાં આવશે તો પગાર 12,000થી 15,000 સુરક્ષા સુપરવાઈઝર માટે રૂ.15,000થી 20,000 અન્ય સુવિધા માટે દર વર્ષે પગારમાં વધારો, પ્રમોશન, પી.એફ, ગ્રેજ્યુએટી, મેડિકલ સુવિધાઓ, બોનસ, પેન્શન સુવિધા આપવામા આવશે.

