કાર્યવાહી:છોટાઉદેપુર-અમદાવાદ રૂટની ST બસમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો મળ્યો

બોડેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
વડોદરા તરફ જતી બસમાંથી દારૂ પકડતા જિલ્લા પોલીસ ઊંઘતા ઝડપાઈ હતી. ઈન્સેટમાં ઝડપાયેલો બુટલેગર જણાય છે. - Divya Bhaskar
વડોદરા તરફ જતી બસમાંથી દારૂ પકડતા જિલ્લા પોલીસ ઊંઘતા ઝડપાઈ હતી. ઈન્સેટમાં ઝડપાયેલો બુટલેગર જણાય છે.
  • પોલીસે 32,025ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ખેપિયાને પકડી ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

બોડેલીના એસટી ડેપોમાંથી છોટાઉદેપુર-અમદાવાદ રૂટની બસમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂ મળી આવ્યો હતો. બનાવની જાણ બોડેલી પોલીસને કરાતા બોડેલી પોલીસે ડેપો પર પહોંચીને દારૂ સાથે આરોપીની અટકાયત કરી આગળની કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર છોટાઉદેપુર-અમદાવાદ રૂટની બસમાં દારૂની હેરાફેરી માટે બુટલેગર મુસાફર બની વિમલના થેલાનો ઉપયોગ કરી તેમાં ભારતીય બનાવટની દારૂની બોટલો મૂકી હતી. તેમજ આ થેલાને બસના લગેજ બોક્સમાં લગેજ તરીકે મૂકાવ્યો હતો. આ બસ છોટાઉદેપુરથી અમદાવાદ શહેર ખાતે આવી રહી હતી.

જોકે આ દરમિયાન કંડક્ટરને દારૂની ગંધ આવતા તેણે લગેજ બોક્સ તપાસ્યું હતું. જેમાં વિમલના થેલામાં દારૂની બોટલો ભરી હોવાનું માલુમ પડ્યું હતું. જે બાદમાં બસ બોડેલી બસ ડેપોમાં આવતા બોડેલી પોલીસને જાણ કરતા પોલીસ બસ ડેપો પર પોહચી લગેજ બોક્સમાંથી થેલો કાઢી વિનુ રાઠવા નામના બુટલેગરને ઝડપી પાડી 32 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કરી આગળની કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. છોટાઉદેપુરથી અમદાવાદ જતી એસટી બસમાં છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લાના લગામી ગામનો વિનુભાઈ દલસુખભાઈ રાઠવા ઉ.વ 25 વિમલનો થેલો તેમજ એક મિણીયા થેલીમાં ગેરકાયદે ઈંગ્લીશ દારૂના પ્લાસ્ટિકના બોટલો અને બિયરના ટીન ભરી થેલાને બસની પાછળની ડીકીમાં મૂકી બીજી થેલી સાથે લઈ છોટાઉદેપુરથી અમદાવાદની લગેજ સાથેની ટિકિટ લઈને મુસાફરી કરી રહ્યો હતો.

આ મુસાફરનાં લગેજ પર બસ ચાલકને શંકા જતાં બોડેલી એસટી ડેપોમાં બસ ઉભી રાખી તે બાબતે પૂછપરછ કરતા લગેજમાં દારૂ બિયરનો જથ્થો હોવાનું કહેતા એસટી બસના ચાલકે તુરત જ બોડેલી પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી અને બોડેલી પોલીસ એસટી ડેપો પહોંચી જઈ ડેપો મેનેજરની હાજરીમાં ઉતારી લગેજની તપાસ કરતા તેમાંથી રૂ.29,025ની કિંમતના અલગ અલગ બ્રાન્ડના પ્લાસ્ટિકના બોટલ નંગ 51 તેમજ બિયરના ટીન નંગ 42 અને એક મોબાઇલ મળી કુલ રૂ.32,025નાં મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ખેપિયાની પકડી ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

