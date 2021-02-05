તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:આયુષ વિભાગના ઈન્ચાર્જ નિયામકે આયુર્વેદના તબીબોને ચીમકી આપી કે, ‘જેઓ બાકી છે તે રસી મુકાવી લો નહીંતર Dy. CMને રિપોર્ટ કરાશે’

બોટાદ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આરોગ્ય સચિવનો મેસેજ મૂકી ચીમકી અપાતા અધિકારીઓ ખફા

રાજ્યભરમાં હેલ્થ વર્કર અને ફ્રન્ટલાઈન કોરોના વોરિયર્સને રસી મુકાવા માટે અભિયાન ચાલી રહ્યું છે. જે લોકો રસી મૂકવા ઈચ્છતા નથી તેમને પણ ધરાર રસી અપાતી હોવાની ફરિયાદો વચ્ચે આયુષ વિભાગના ઈન્ચાર્જ નિયામકે પણ ચીમકી આપી હોવાનું વોટ્સએપ મેસેજમાં જોવા મળ્યું છે.

આયુષ વિભાગના ઈન્ચાર્જ નિયામક ડો. ભાવનાબેન પટેલે જિલ્લા આયુર્વેદ અધિકારી તેમજ અન્ય અધિકારીઓના વોટ્સએપ ગ્રૂપમાં એક સ્ક્રીન શોટ મૂક્યો હતો જેમાં તેઓ અને આરોગ્ય સચિવ જયંતી એસ. રવિના મેસેજ હતા. આ સ્ક્રીન શોટને ટાંકીને તેમણે મેસેજ લખ્યો હતો કે, બધા અધિકારીઓ મેડમની સૂચના ધ્યાને લ્યે. ત્યારબાદ ફરી મેસેજ લખ્યો હતો કે, ‘જે અધિકારીઓને મેડિકલ સમસ્યા છે તે સિવાયના તમામે વેક્સિન કાલ સુધીમાં લેવાની રહેશે અને 6 વાગ્યા પહેલા આ ગ્રૂપમાં રિપોર્ટિંગ કરવાનું રહેશે. જો તેમા ચૂક થશે તો જયંતી મેડમ અને નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીને રિપોર્ટિંગ કરવાની ફરજ પડશે. ’ આ રીતે ધમકીભર્યા મેસેજ આવતા અધિકારીઓ હચમચી ગયા હતા અને નારાજ થઈ ગયા હતા.

બધાની ચિંતા હતી : ડો.પટેલ
ઈન્ચાર્જ નિયામક ડો.ભાવનાબેને કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘કોઇને રસી મુકાવા ફરજ પાડી નથી. 1500 જેટલા કર્મચારી બાકી હતા એટલે સચિવે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરતા વધુમાં વધુને રસી અપાય તેવું કહ્યું હતું અને તે જ મેસેજ મૂક્યો છે. જોકે ડે.સીએમને રિપોર્ટ કરાશે તે મુદ્ે કંઈ ન બોલ્યા.

