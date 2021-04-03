તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આવેદન:ધોલેરામાં શિક્ષક પરિવારને મૃત્યુ સહાય માટે TDOને રજૂઆત

બોટાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મૃતકના પત્નીને પ્રા. શિક્ષણ શરાફી મંડળી દ્વારા સહાય અપાય છે

ધોલેરા તાલુકાના ગોગલા ગામના પ્રાથમિક શાળાના શિક્ષક સ્વ કેતનભાઇ જમસુભાઇ ચૌધરીનુ તા.17-6-2019ના રોજ અવસાન થયા બાદ મંડળીના નિયમો મુજબ ધંધુકા ધોલેરા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક શરાફી મંડળી દ્વારા મૃત્યુ સહાય મૃતકના પત્નીને ન મળતા ઉત્કર્ષ મંડળ અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા દ્વારા ધંધુકા તાલુકા વિકાસ અધિકારીને આવેદનપત્ર આપી મૃતકના પત્નિને મૃત્યુ સહાય આપવા માંગ કરી હતી.

ધંધુકા ધોલેરા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક શરાફી મંડળી દ્વારા ધોલેરા તાલુકાના ગોગલા ગામની પ્રાથમિક શાળાના એસ.ટી.શિક્ષક સ્વ.કેતનભાઈ જમસુભાઈ ચૌધરીનું તા.17-6-2019ના રોજ અવસાન થયુ હતુ. પ્રાથમિક શાળામા ફરજ બજાવતા શિક્ષકનુ મૃત્યું થતા મંડળીના પેટા કાયદા અને નિયમો મૃત્યુ સહાય આપવામા આવે છે.

આજદિન સુધી સ્વ. કેતનભાઇ ચૌધરીના પરિવારને મળવા પાત્ર મૃત્યુ સહાય રૂ.1,50,000 ન મળતા મૃતકના પરિવાર અને તેમના ધર્મપત્ની દ્વારા ઉત્કર્ષ મંડળને રજૂઆત કરાઈ હતી. આ રજૂઆતને લઇ ઉત્કર્ષ મંડળ અમદાવાદ જિલ્લાના પ્રમુખ રાકેશભાઈ લકુમ તથા ધંધુકા તાલુકા ઉત્કર્ષ મંડળના પ્રમુખ તુલસીભાઈ ગોહેલ, રાજુભાઇ ચાસીયા, કિરીટભાઈગોરા, દિલીપભાઈ, ધર્મેન્દ્રભાઈ, ભલાભાઇ ધંધુકા ધોલેરા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક શરાફી મંડળીને તેમજ તાલુકા વિકાસ અધિકારી ધંધુકાને આવેદનપત્ર આપી મૃતક શિક્ષકના પરિવારને વહેલી તકે મૃત્યુ સહાય મળે તેવી ઉગ્ર માંગ કરી હતી.

