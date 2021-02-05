તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચેતવણી:બોટાદ જિલ્લાના ખેતરોમાં પાક રક્ષણ માટે પ્રાઈવેટ શોર્ટ મુકવા ગેરકાયદેસર, વિજતંત્રનો આદેશ

બોટાદ5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર
  • બોટાદ પશ્ચિમ ગુજરાત વીજ કંપની લિમિટેડ વર્તુળ કચેરીના દ્વારા ખેતરના ફરતે કાંટાળી તારની વાડમાં વીજ પ્રવાહ નહીં મુકવા સ્થાનિકોને અનુરોધ કરાયો છે.
  • બોટાદ જિલ્લાની જાહેર જનતાએ આ બાબતની ગંભીરતા ને સમજીને નોંધ લેવાની જરૂરઃ ઇજનેર

બોટાદ જિલ્લામાં પાકના રક્ષણ માટે કાંટાળી તારની વાળમાં ઇલેકટ્રીક શોર્ટ મુકવા વાળા ઉપર વિજતંત્રએ લાલ આંખ કરી. લોકો પોતાના ખેતરોમાં પ્રાણીઓ ઘુસી ન જાય તેના માટે આ કૃત્ય કરતા હતા. જેના કારણે ઘણા બધા પ્રાણીઓ અને માણસો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા અને વિજ અકસ્માતની સંખ્યામાં પણ ધરખમ વધારો થયો હતો. આવા ભયંકર પરિણામો આવવાને કારણે વિજતંત્રએ પ્રાઈવેટ શોર્ટ મુકવા ગેરકાયદેસર તેમજ અનધિકૃત જણાવી, તેવુ કરનાર સામે વિજ અધિનિયમ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કરી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવાના આદેશ કરી દીધા છે.

ઇલેકટ્રીક શોર્ટ મુકનાર સામે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાશે છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી બોટાદ જિલ્લાના ખેતરોમાં પાકના રક્ષણ માટે તારની વાડ(ફેન્સીંગ)માં વિજ જોડાણ કરીને ગેરકાયદેસર વાયર લગાવી સ્થાનિકો પ્રાઇવેટ શોર્ટ મુકતા હતા. જેના કારણે જિલ્લામાં ઘણા પ્રાણીઓ અને માણસોના કમકમાટી ભર્યા મોત નિપજ્યા હતા. જેથી બોટાદ પશ્ચિમ ગુજરાત વીજ કંપની લિ. વર્તુળ કચેરીના અધિક્ષક ઇજનેરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પાકના રક્ષણ માટે કાંટાળી તારની વાડમાં ઇલેકટ્રીક શોર્ટ મુકવાની ઘટનાને પગલે વિજતંત્ર દ્વારા આવા કૃત્ય કરવાવાળા સામે ગંભીર ચેતવણી આપી દીધી છે.

આ ઉપરાંત જો આવા કારણોસર કોઇ વિજ અકસ્માત થશે તો તેની સંપૂર્ણ જવાબદારી, તે જમીનના માલિકની રહેશે. જેમાં બિન અધિકૃત શોર્ટ મુકનારની ઇન્ડિયન પિનલ કોડ મુજબ હત્યાના ગુના હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવશે. વધુમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, બોટાદ જિલ્લાની જાહેર જનતાએ આ બાબતની ગંભીરતા ને સમજીને નોંધ લેવાની જરૂર છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો