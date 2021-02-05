તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સેમિનાર:બોટાદ જિલ્લાના રાણપુર ખાતે ડોક્ટર એસોસીએશન દ્રારા પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે માર્ગદર્શન સેમિનાર યોજાયો

બોટાદ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમદાવાદના ખ્યાતનામ ડોક્ટર ચિંતન પટેલ દ્રારા રાણપુર તાલુકાના ડોક્ટરોને પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે વિસ્તૃત માહિતી અપાઈ

બોટાદ જીલ્લાના રાણપુર શહેરમાં સીરી હોટેલ ખાતે રાણપુર તાલુકા ડોક્ટર એસોસીએશન નો પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે માર્ગદર્શન સેમિનાર યોજાયો.જેમાં અમદાવાદના ખ્યાતનામ ડોક્ટર ડો.ચિંતન પટેલ દ્રારા રાણપુર તાલુકાના ડોક્ટરોને પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે વિસ્તૃત માહીતી આપવામાં આવી હતી.

અમદાવાદના જાણીતા ડોક્ટર ચિંતન પટેલ દ્રારા રાણપુર તાલુકાના ડોક્ટરોને પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે વિસ્તૃત માહિતી આપી હતી અને પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે માહીતી સ્થાનિક ડોક્ટરોને ચેહરાને લગતા તમામ પ્રકારની પ્લાસ્ટીક સર્જરી વિશે વિસ્તૃત માહિતી આપી હતી અને પ્લાસ્ટિક સર્જન ડોક્ટરોએ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં રાણપુર શહેર ડોક્ટર એસોસીએશનના પ્રમુખ ડો.ધારાબેન ત્રિવેદી, ઉપ પ્રમુખ અલ્તાફભાઈ મોદન, ડો.ચંન્દ્રેશભાઈ ત્રિવેદી, ડો.સંજયભાઈ અગોલા, ડો.સૌરભભાઈ દવે, ડો.કૌશિકભાઈ જાદવ, ડો.પુજારા, ડો.ઉમટ સહીત રાણપુરના તમામ ડોક્ટરો તેમજ રાણપુર મેડીકલ એસોસીએશનના સભ્યો હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો