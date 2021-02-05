તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Botad
  • 9557 People Vaccinated In Botad, No Side Effects, Education Department Officials Were Vaccinated In The Second Phase Of Vaccination

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વેક્સિનેશન:બોટાદમાં 9557 લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાઇ, આડઅસર નહીં, રસીકરણના બીજા તબક્કામાં શિક્ષણ વિભાગના અધિકારીઓને રસી અપાઇ

બોટાદ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અધિકારીએ રસી લેવા અપીલ કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
અધિકારીએ રસી લેવા અપીલ કરી હતી.

બોટાદ જિલ્લામાં પણ કોવીડ સામે રક્ષણ આપતી રસી આપવાના બીજા તબક્કાનો શુભારંભ કરવામા આવ્યો છે. બીજા તબક્કામા જિલ્લામાં અધિક જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી ડો. જે.એસ.કનોરીયા, આર.સી.એચ. અધિકારી ડો. એસ.એ.સુતરીયા, એપીડેમીક મેડીકલ ઓફીસર ડો. આર.આર.ચૌહાણ અને પ્રોગ્રામ ઓફીસર આઇ.સી.ડી.એસ. ડો. હસીના મનસુરીએ કોરોના વિરોધી રસી મૂકાવી હતી. આ રસી સુરક્ષિત અને સમાલત હોવાનો સંદેશ આપ્યો હતો અને તેમણે જાહેર જનતાને, રસી સલામત છે અને સૌને લેવા માટે અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો.

બોટાદની સોનાવાલા હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે રસીકરણના બીજા તબક્કામાં આરોગ્ય શાખા, ગૃહવિભાગ તથા આઇ.સી.ડી.એસ, શિક્ષણ વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ, કર્મચારીઓને પણ રસી મૂકવામાં આવી હતી. બોટાદ જિલ્લામાં કોવીડ સામે રક્ષણ આપતી રસીના ચાર હજાર ડોઝ ફાળવવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ ડોઝમાંથી ડોક્ટર્સ, નર્સ અને પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફને રસી મૂકવામાં આવી છે. આ રસી લીધા બાદ રસી લીધેલાઓ માંથી હજુ સુધી કોઈપણને કોઇપણ પ્રકારની તકલીફ કે આડઅસર થઇ નથી. અત્યાર સુધી જિલ્લામાં 9557થી વધુ લોકોને રસી અપાઈ ચૂકી છે.

બીજા તબક્કાના રસીકરણમાં તા.9 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના શિક્ષણ, આરોગ્ય અને આઇ.સી.ડી.એસ. વિભાગના 124 અધિકારીઓ, કર્મચારીઓને જિલ્લા પંચાયત ભવન ખાતે કોરોના સામે રક્ષણની રસી આપવામાં આવી હતી. સરકારની સુચના મુજબ કોરોના વિરોધી રસી તબક્કાવાર સૌ પ્રથમ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર, ત્યારબાદ ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર, 50 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉંમરના અને કો-મોર્બીડીટી ધરાવતા વ્યક્તીઓને રસીકરણ કરાશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો