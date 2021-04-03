તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધરપકડ:ભદ્રાવડી ગામથી રૂ.1030ની મત્તા સાથે 5 જુગારી ઝડપાયા

બોટાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાળિયાદ પોલીસે બાતમીના આધારે ભદ્રાવડી ગામે રેડ કરી
  • પોલીસે આરોપીઓ સામે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી

બોટાદ તાલુકાના પાળિયાદ પોલીસે પૂર્વ બાતમીના આધારે ભદ્રાવડી ગામે રેઇડ પાડી જાહેરમાં પૈસાની જુગાર રમતા 5 જુગારીને રૂ. 1030ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે. પાળિયાદ પોલીસ સ્ટાફના માણસો 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતા તે દરિયાન મળેલી બાતમીના આધારે ભદ્રાવડી ગામે અનુજાતિ વાસમાં રમેશભાઈ નાજાભાઈ મકવાણાના મકાન પાસે રેઇડ પાડતા જાહેરમાં પૈસાની હારજીતનો જુગાર રમતા 5 જુગારીઓને પોલીસે રૂ. 1030ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. જેમાં હેરા જેઠાભાઈ સુમણીયા, પ્રવીણ ભોજાભાઈ મકવાણા, વાલજી બુધાભાઈ મકવાણા, નરેશ ડાયાભાઈ મકવાણા, રણજીત ભાણાભાઈ સુમણીયા તમામ (રહે. ભદ્રાવડી)ને પાળિયાદ પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડી તમામ વિરુદ્ધ જુગાર ધારાનો ગુનો નોધી વધુ તપાસ એ.એસ.આઈ. રસિકભાઈ હાંડા ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

રાણપુર બસ સ્ટેન્ડ પાસે જુગાર રમાડતો 1 શખ્સ ઝબ્બે
રાણપુર પોલીસ સ્ટાફના 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતા ત્યારે બાતમીના આધારે રાણપુર બસ સ્ટેન્ડ પાસે રેઇડ પાડી જાહેરમાં વરલી મટકાના આકડા લખી જુગાર રમી રમાડતો રસુલ કરીમભાઈ દસાઈ વોરાને રૂ. 1100નાં મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી રાણપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં આરોપી સામે ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો