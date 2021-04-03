તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકારણ:મળતિયાઓને ભાજપમાં લઇ ન શકાતા રાપર પાલિકા પ્રમુખ મુંબઇ રવાના !

રાપરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટિલની તાકીદ બાદ પ્રમુખના અરમાનો પર પાણી ફરી વળ્યું હતું
  • અેક મહિનાની લાંબી રજા લેતા ઉપપ્રમુખને ચાર્જ સોંપાયો

ભાજપ પ્રદેશ પ્રમખુ પાટીલની તાકીદ બાદ પોતાના મળતીયાઓને ભાજપમાં લઇ શકાય તેમ ન હોવાથી રાપર પાલિકા પ્રમુખ મુંબઇ રવાના થઇ ગયા હતા. જેના પગલે પગલે ઉપપ્રમુને ચાર્જ સોંપવામાં અાવ્યો છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાંક મહિનાઓથી વિવાદમાં રહેલી રાપર નગરપાલિકામાં કચ્છ જિલ્લા ભાજપ દ્વ્રારા અપાયેલા મેન્ડેટના કારણે ગત રોજ યોજાયેલ ચૂંટણીમાં નવા ચૂંટાયેલા પ્રમુખ અમરતબેન વાલજીભાઈ વાવીયા પોતાનાં અંગત કામો માટે એક મહિનાની લાંબી રજા રાખીને મુંબઈની વાટ પકડતાં અનેક ચર્ચાઅોઅે જોર પક્ડયું છે. જેથી ઉપ પ્રમુખ મહેશ્વરીબા ભીખુભા સોઢાને વિધિવત પ્રમુખ તરીકેનો ચાર્જ સોપાયો હતો.

બેઠકમાં શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ ઉમેશ સોની, મહિલા મોરચાની બહેનો અને શહેર ભાજપના હોદેદારો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતાં. તો શાસક પક્ષના નેતા હેતલબેન નીલેશ માલી દ્વ્રારા રાપર નગરપાલિકાનો પ્રથમ લોગો બનાવીને પ્રમુખને અર્પણ કર્યો.

અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે પ્રમુખ બન્યાં પછી તાજેતરમાં લેઉઆ પાટીદાર સમાજ દ્વ્રારા મોટા કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું. જેમાં કોંગ્રેસીઓને ભાજપમાં લેવા પાલિકા પ્રમુખના પતિઅે કોશિશ કરી હતી. પણ સી અાર પાટીલના તેવરના કારણે જિલ્લા ભાજપના હોદેદારોએ અા અંગે કોઈ ખાસ ફોડ પાડ્યો ન હતો. જેના કારણે નારાજગીથી પાલિકા પ્રમુખે મુંબઈ જવાનું ઉચિત માન્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો