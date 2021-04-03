તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:જિલ્લા- તાલુકા પંચાયતની રાપરની બેઠકોની ચૂંટણી માટે તંત્રની તૈયારી

રાપરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાપરમાં આયોજિત બેઠકમાં અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા વિવિધ મુદ્દે સમીક્ષા કરાઇ

આવનારા દિવસોમાં યોજાનારી જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીને અનુલક્ષીને રાપરમા રાડા કચેરી ખાતે યોજાયેલી બેઠકમાં 25 ઝોન બનાવીને જૂદા જૂદા અધિકારીઓને ચૂંટણીલક્ષી કામગીરી સોંપાઇ હતી. તાલુકા રિટર્નિંગ ઓફિસર કિરણસિંહ વાધેલા દ્વ્રારા યોજાયેલી બેઠકમાં મતદાન મથકો અંગે સમીક્ષા કરાઇ હતી. આચારસંહિતાનો કડક અમલ કરવા માટે તેમજ કોરોનાને લઈ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના મુદ્દે ધ્યાન આપવા જણાવાયું હતું.

ઈવીએમ મશીનનુ સ્થળ પર જઇ નિરીક્ષણ કરાયું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત તાલુકામા આવેલા સંવેદનશીલ મથકો માટે પણ સમીક્ષા કરાઇ હતી. મામલતદાર એચ. જી પ્રજાપતિ, તાલુકા વિકાસ અધિકારી આર. કે. રાઠવા, મદદનીશ તાલુકા વિકાસ અધિકારી જીજ્ઞેશ પરમાર, નાયબ મામલતદાર મહેશ ઠક્કર, નિકુલસિંહ વાધેલા, પ્રતાપ પરમાર, વિપુલસિંહ જાડેજા, ડી. પી. રાઠોડ ,આર. જે. જાડેજા, ડો. હાસણીયા, શંકરદાન ગઢવી સહિતના અધિકારીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા

