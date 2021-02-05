તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીનું ચક્કર ચાલુ:પંચાયત-પાલિકાની 440 બેઠક માટે બે દિવસમાં 1251થી વધુ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • કચ્છમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પગલે ગરમાવો
  • જિલ્લામાં માત્ર ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકામાં ચાર જ ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરાયા

કચ્છમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓના પગલે રાજકીય ગરમાવો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયત, 10 તાલુકા પંચાયત અને 5 નગરપાલિકાઓની કુલ 440 બેઠકો માટે બે દિવસમાં 1251થી વધુ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે પરંતુ માત્ર ગાંધીધામ નગરપાલિકામાં 4 ફોર્મ જમા થયા છે, તે સિવાય કયાંથી એક પણ ફોર્મ પરત આવ્યો નથી.જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 40, દશ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 204 અને ભુજ, માંડવી, અંજાર, ગાંધીધામ અને મુન્દ્રા-બારોઇ નગરપાલિકાની 196 મળી કુલ 440 બેઠકો પર તા.28-2ના મતદાન થશે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓને અનુલક્ષીને તંત્ર અને રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા તૈયારીઓનો દોર આરંભી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. ચૂંટણીને અનુલક્ષીને સોમવારથી ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો ભરાવવાનું શરૂ થઇ ગયું છે જો કે, બે દિવસમાં 1251થી વધુ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે.પાંચ નગરપાલિકાઓમાં વોર્ડ નં.1થી 6માં પ્રથમ દિવસે 18 અને બીજા દિવસે 18 મળી 36, વોર્ડ 7થી 11 માટે પણ પ્રથમ દિવસે 28 અને બીજા દિવસે 28 મળી 56, માંડવી પાલિકા માટે બે દિવસમાં 65, અંજારમાં 190, ગાંધીધામમાં વોર્ડ નં.1થી 7 માટે 88 અને વોર્ડ નં.8થી 13 માટે 161 તેમજ મુન્દ્રા-બારોઇ પાલિકા માટે 90 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે.

જે પૈકી માત્ર ગાંધીધામ પાલિકામાં જ 4 ફોર્મ ભરીને જમા થયા છે. વધુમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 40 બેઠકો માટે બે દિવસમાં 101 ફોર્મ ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા લઇ જવામાં આવ્યા છે. જિલ્લાની 10 તાલુકા પંચાયતની 204 બેઠકો પૈકી બે દિવસમાં અંજાર તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 35, ગાંધીધામ 39, ભચાઉ 10, રાપર 150, નખત્રાણા 37, લખપત 18, ભુજ 37, અબડાસા 38, માંડવી 64 અને મુન્દ્રા તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 36 ફોર્મ જુદા-જુદા રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા લઇ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

મત ગણતરી અને ચૂંટણી માટેના કેન્દ્રો જાહેર
ત્રિ-સ્તરીય સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓને અનુલક્ષીને તંત્ર દ્વારા રિસીવીંગ, ડિસ્પેચીંગ, સ્ટ્રોંગ રૂમ અને મત ગણતરી માટેના સ્થળનો નિયત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે જે-તે તાલુકામાં વ્યવસ્થા ઉભી કરાઇ છે, જે મુજબ સરકારી ઇજનેરી કોલેજ-ભુજ, સરકારી વિજ્ઞાન કોલેજ-માંડવી, આર.ડી. હાઇસ્કૂલ-મુન્દ્રા, એચ.બી. પલણ કોમર્સ કોલેજ મેઘપર (બો.), દાદા દુખાયલ કોલેજ ઓફ એજ્યુકેશન-આદિપુર, આઇ.ટી.આઇ.-ભચાઉ, મોડેલ સ્કૂલ-રાપર, આર્ટસ એન્ડ કોમર્સ કોલેજ-નખત્રાણા, રાજ્ય અનામત પોલીસ દળ રેસીડન્ટ એન્ડ ટ્રેનિંગ સેન્ટર, મરીન બોર્ડ સંકુલ-હોથીવાંઢ સામે-નલિયા, મોડેલ સ્કૂલ-દયાપરમાં વ્યવસ્થા કરાઇ છે. ઉપરાંત નગરપાલિકાઓમાં ભુજ ઇજનેરી કોલેજ, સરકારી વિજ્ઞાન કોલેજ-માંડવી, પી.ટી.સી. કોલેજ મુન્દ્રા, કે.કે.એમ.એસ. ગર્લ્સ હાઇસ્કૂલ-અંજાર અને આદિપુર મૈત્રી સ્કૂલ ખાતે વ્યવસ્થા કરાઇ છે.

