લોકો ત્રસ્ત:વોર્ડ ન. 3ના રહીશોની સમસ્યા નહીં ઉકેલાય તો મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ચૂંટણી સમયે આવતા રાજકીય અગ્રણીઓ પછી ભૂલી જાય છે

ભુજ માધાપર હાઈવે અને જીઆઇડીસી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા વોર્ડ નંબર-૩માં અનેક સમસ્યાઓ છે, પરંતુ આજ દિવસ સુધી તેનું નિરાકરણ આવ્યું નથી તેવો ત્યાંના રહેવાસીઓએ આક્ષેપ કર્યો હતો. સંજયનગરી, બલોચ ફળીયા સહિતના વિસ્તારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે અને લગભગ સાડા સાત હજાર જેટલા મતદારો છે પરંતુ આ વિસ્તારમાં ગટર, પાણી, લાઈટ, રસ્તા સહિતની સમસ્યાઓ છે જેના લીધે લોકો ત્રસ્ત થઇ ગયા છે.

વારંવાર નગરપાલિકાના અધિકારીઓ અને પદાધિકારીઓને રજૂઆતો કરવા છતાં પણ આજ દિવસ સુધી કોઈ પણ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ આવ્યો નથી. થોડા વર્ષો પહેલા રસ્તા અને ગટર માટે સર્વે હાથ ધરાયો હતો પરંતુ હજુ સુધી નથી રસ્તા બન્યા કે નથી ગટરલાઇન નાખવામાં આવી. વોર્ડ નંબર 3ના નગર સેવકોને રજૂઆત કરીએ તો એવા જવાબ આપે છે કે પાલિકામાં ભાજપની સરકાર છે એટલે કામ મોડા થાય છે.

ચૂંટણીના સમયે વોટ મેળવવા માટે દરેક રાજકીય પક્ષો ના ઉમેદવાર અહીં આવે છે પણ લોકોના કામ કરતા નથી તેવા આક્ષેપો પણ રહેવાસીઓએ કાર્ય હતા. હાલમાં આગામી દિવસોમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ આવી રહી છે ત્યારે રસ્તા, ગટર, પાણી સહિતની સમસ્યા નહિ ઉકેલાય તો કોઈ લોકો મતદાન નહિ કરે તેવી ચીમકી આપી હતી.

