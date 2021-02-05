તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર ઇમ્પેક્ટ:સસ્તું સોનું આપવાની લાલચે દિયોદરના શખ્સ સાથે ઠગાઇ કરનારા વધુ બે ચીટર ઝડપાયા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ભુજ બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે 4.50 લાખ રોકડ અને કાર કબજે કરી
  • બનાસકાંઠાના અન્ય શખ્સો સાથે 15 લાખની ઠગાઇ કરનારા ચીટરો હજુય ફરાર

ગત મહિને બનાસકાંઠાના દિયોદરના બે શખ્સો સાથે સમાન મોડસ ઓપરેન્ડીથી બે ઠગાઇ આચરાઇ હતી, બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલી 5 લાખની ચીટિંગમાં વધુ બે આરોપીને પોલીસે દબોચી લઇ 4.50 લાખ રોકડા અને કાર કબજે કરી હતી. દિયોદરના શખ્સને સસ્તા ભાવે સોનુ આપવાની લાલચ આપી ભુજની ચીટર ટોળકીએ શીશામાં ઉતાર્યો હતો, પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયા હિના પાર્કમાં આવેલા મકાનમાં લઇ લીધા બાદ પરત આપ્યા ન હતા. જે ઠગાઇમાં પોલીસે જે તે સમયે હુશેન ઉર્ફે હશન સીધીક સમાની ધરપકડ કરી હતી, જેની પુછપરછમાં ત્રણ નામો ખુલ્યા હતા.

જે આરોપી ફરાર હોતા દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરમાં તે અંગે અહેવાલ પ્રકાશિત કરાયો હતો. બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસની ટુકડીએ ગુનામાં નાસતા ફરતા ભેજાબાજ મામદ હુશેન ઉર્ફે મમલો ઓસમાણ લંઘા (રહે. આશાપુરા નગર,ભુજ) અને મહમદ હનીફ ઉર્ફે પપ્પુ રમજુ સોઢા (રહે. જીલાની નગર, ખારસરા ગ્રાઉન્ડ,ભુજ) વાળાની અટકાયત કરી તેમની પાસેથી 4 લાખ 50 હજાર રીકવર કર્યા હતા. તો ગુનામાં ઉપયોગમાં લેવાયેલી જીજે 12 સીપી 9816 નંબરની આઇ 20 કાર પણ કબજે કરાઇ હતી. પોલીસે અગાઉ પકડાયેલા આરોપી પાસેથી 34 હજાર રૂપીયા રીકવર કર્યા હતા.

આમ બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસે 4,50,000 રોકડ અને 3,50,000 કીંમતની કાર મળી કુલ 7 લાખ 84 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કરી આગળની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી હતી. નોંધનીય છે કે, ભુજ એ ડિવિઝન અને બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલી બે ફરિયાદોમાં એક આરોપી સમાન છે, રાજસ્થાનનો ઇસ્માઇલ ખાન સામે બને પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો દાખલ થયેલ છે. તો એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલી 15 લાખની ફોજદારીમાં એક જ આરોપી પકડાયો છે બાકીના આરોપી હજુ નાસતા ફરતા છે.

