નિર્ણય:રાપરમાં સ્વચ્છતા જાળવવા હવે જાહેર માર્ગ પર કચરો ફેંકનારા વેપારી દંડાશે

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાલિકાએ લઇ ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ સાથે યોજેલી બેઠકમાં લેવાયો નિર્ણય

રાપરમાં સ્વચ્છતા જળવાઇ રહે તે હેતુથી પાલિકાએ ચેમ્બર ઓફ કોમર્સ સાથે યોજેલી બેઠકમાં જાહેરમાં કચરો ફેંકનારા વેપારીને દંડ ફટકારવા નિર્ણય લેવાયો હતો. ચાલુ માસની 15 તારીખથી દંડનીય કાર્યવાહી લાગુ કરવા સંમતિ સધાઇ હતી.વેપારીઓને ડસ્ટબિનનો ઉપયોગ કરવા, વાહન આવે તેમાં કચરો ઠાલવવા તેમજ વન ટાઇમ પ્લાસ્ટિકનો ઉપયોગ ન કરવા જણાવાયું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત તા. 15/2થી જો કોઇ વેપારી જાહેરમાં કચરો ફેંકતો ઝડપાશે તો તેની સામે દંડનીય કામગીરી કરવામાં આવશે તેમ જણાવાયું હતું.

ચેમ્બરના મહામંત્રી નિલેશ માલી, વિશનજી દોશી, જયસુખગિરિ ગોસ્વામી, દિનેશ સોની, હિતેશ પીઠડિયા, ધર્મેશ કુબડિયા, પ્રવિણ ખંડોર સહિતના હોદ્દેદારો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. પાલિકા પ્રમુખના પ્રતિનિધિ ભીખુભા સોઢાએ વેપારીઓને સહયોગ આપવા ખાતરી આપી હતી. ચીફ ઓફિસર મૌલિક વૈશ, દિનેશ સોલંકી, મહેશ સુથાર, નવઘણ દેસાઇ સહિતનાએ વિવિધ સુચનો કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

