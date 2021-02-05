તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મર્ડર:રાપર તાલુકાના મોમાંયમોરા ગામે અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ યુવકની હત્યા કરી

ભુજ
આવી ઘટના ફરી ન બને તે માટે પોલીસ સજાગ​​​​​​​ બની ગઈ અને આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી - Divya Bhaskar
  • જમીન બાબતે હત્યા થયાનું પોલીસનું અનુમાન
  • આરોપીઓના નામ અને ધરપકડ માટે પોલીસે તપાસ શરૂ કરી

રાપર તાલુકાના મોમાંયમોરા ગામની નજીક વરણું ગામના 32 વર્ષીય દેવાભાઈ રાજની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. આ કૃત્ય કોઈ અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ તિક્ષ્ણ હથિયારોના ઘા મારી નિપજાવ્યું હતું. આ બનાવ પ્રકાશમાં આવતા સ્થાનિક લોકો દ્વારા પોલીસને જાણ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી. જેના પગલે આડેસર અને રાપર પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચીને હત્યા અંગેની શોધખોળ શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી.

પોલીસે આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી
પ્રાથમિક ધોરણની તપાસમાં પોલીસે અનુમાન લગાવ્યું હતું કે, આ હત્યા જમીન બાબતે થઇ હશે. ત્યારપછી આમાં ભોગ બનનારા હતભાગીના મૃતદેહને પલાસવા સરકારી દવાખાને પોસમોર્ટમ માટે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો છે.

એક તરફ સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાવાની તૈયારીઓ ચાલી રહી છે, તે વચ્ચે વાગડમાં ફરી હત્યાના બનાવથી પોલીસ તંત્ર દોડતું થઈ ગયું છે. આ બનાવને પોલીસે ગંભીરતાથી લઈ વાગડની તાસીરને અંકુશમાં લેવા અને વધુ કોઈ અનિચ્છનીય ઘટના ન બને તે માટે સજાગ બની જવા માટે આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

