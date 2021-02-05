તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:13મીથી 140 આહિરાણી સતી થયાં એ વ્રજવાણીમાં મોરારીબાપુની કથા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 542 વર્ષ પહેલા બનેલી ઐતિહાસિક ઘટનાના સ્થળે રામ સ્મરણ થશે
  • આયોજકો દ્વારા તમામ તૈયારીને અપાઇ રહ્યો છે આખરી ઓપ

542 વર્ષ પહેલાં રાપર તાલુકાના વ્રજવાણીમાં 140 આહિરાણીઓ સતી થયાં હતાં. આ ઐતિહાસિક સ્થળે રામ કથા કરવાની ઇચ્છા દર્શાવનારા મોરારીબાપુના મુખે ચાલુ માસની 13મીથી રામકથાનો આરંભ થશે. કોરોના કાળને લઇને રાખવાની થતી તમામ સાવચેતીઓ સાથેની આ કથાની તૈયારીઓને આયોજકો દ્વારા આખરી ઓપ અપાઇ રહ્યો છે. અનલોક બાદ કચ્છમાં આ પ્રકારનું સાૈથી મોટું આયોજન પ્રથમવાર થઇ રહ્યું છે.છેલ્લે વર્ષ 2019ના જૂન મહિનામાં મુન્દ્રા તાલુકાના પ્રાગપર ચોકડીએ બાપુએ કથા કરી હતી જેના દોઢ વર્ષ બાદ ફરી તેઓ કચ્છમાં ભાવિકોને રામ સ્મરણ કરાવશે.

તા. 13ના સાંજે 4 કલાકે કથાનો આરંભ થશે. બીજા દિવસથી સવારે 9.30 કલાકે આગળ ધપશે અને તા. 21ના કથા વિરામ લેશે. સામાન્ય રીતે બાપુની કથા દરમિયાન રાત્રે સંતવાણી કે સાંસ્કૃતિક કાર્યક્રમો યોજાય છે પણ હાલે કોરોનાને લઇને આવું કોઇ આયોજન નહિ કરાય તેમ આયોજક સમિતિના ઘનશ્યામ જોશીએ જણાવ્યું હતું. કચ્છમાં આ 28મી રામકથા હશે તેની સાથે મોરારીબાપુની કુલ્લ કથાનો આંક 855 પર પહોંચશે તેમ તેમણે ઉમેર્યું હતું.

સો. ડિસ્ટન્સ માટે ખુરશીઓ જમીનમાં ખોડાશે
કથા શ્રવણ માટે 22 હજાર સ્ક્વેર ફીટનો વિશાળ ડોમ ઉભો કરાશે જેમાં પ્રવેશતાં પૂર્વે શ્રોતા આપમેળે સેનેટાઇઝ થઇ જાય તેવી વ્યવસ્થા દરેક દ્વાર પર ઉભી કરવામાં આવશે. કથા દરમિયાન સામાજિક અંતર જળવાઇ રહે એ માટે જમીનમાં જડી દેવાયેલી બે ખુરશી વચ્ચે અંતર રાખવામાં આવશે જેથી કોઇ શ્રોતા આગળ કે બાજુમાં ખુરશી હટાવી નહીં શકે. આ ઉપરાંત દરેકને માસ્ક અપાશે અને પરંપરા મુજબ દરરોજ કથાના સમાપને સમૂહ પ્રસાદ પીરસવામાં આવશે.

મોડપરમાં “અલ્લાહુ’ ભજનથી શ્રોતાઓને ડોલાવ્યા હતા
ભચાઉના મોડપરના લાલ ગેબી આશ્રમ ખાતે 2015ના અંતમાં યોજાયેલી કથામાં કચ્છની કોમી એકતાને મિશાલ રૂપ ગણાવતાં બાપુએ નિઝામુદ્દીન ઓલિયાનું સ્મરણ કરી અલ્લાહુ- અલ્લાહુ ભજન ગાઈને શ્રોતાગણને રસ તરબોળ કરી દીધા હતા. જંગી ગામના 40-50 જેટલા મુુસ્લિમ યુવાનોએ સ્વયંસેવક તરીકે સેવા આપી હતી. અગાઉ 2003માં જંગી ખાતેની કથામાં પણ મુસ્લિમ યુવાનોએ સેવા આપી હતી.

વાગડ વિસ્તારમાં 5મી, કચ્છમાં 28મી કથા
વાગડ વિસ્તારમાં આ અગાઉ વર્ષ 1990માં ભચાઉ ખાતે પ્રથમ કથાનું આયોજન થયું હતું. ત્યાર બાદ 2000માં રાપર, 2003માં જંગી અને છેલ્લે 2015ના અંતમાં મોડપર ખાતે યોજાઇ હતી. વર્ષ 1973માં અંજાર ખાતે બાપુની પ્રથમ કથાનું આયોજન થયું હતું બાદમાં વિવિધ સ્થળોએ તેમણે વ્યાસપીઠ પરથી રામકથાનો મહિમા વર્ણવ્યો છે. વર્ષ 1982માં માધાપરમાં બીજી કથા પછી વિગોડી, ભુજ (બે વાર), મુન્દ્રા, માંડવી, નારાયણસરોવર, ઝરપરા, ખિરસરા, ઘ્રંગ, નારાણપર, ગાંધીધામ, સરલી, કેરા, કોટેશ્વર, આદિપુર (બે વાર), હાજીપીર, નલિયા અને કાઢવાંઢ સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં રામકથા યોજાઇ ચૂકી છે.

