નિવેદન:નર્મદા મુદ્દે ખેડૂતો માટે સત્તા પક્ષે કરેલો અનુરોધ હાસ્યાસ્પદ છે

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નર્મદા જળ અભિયાને કેનાલના કામો વિશે ચિંતા જતાવી

નર્મદાના કામોની પ્રગતિ માટે થોડા સમય પહેલાં સત્તાપક્ષ દ્વારા બોલાવાયેલી બેઠકમાં ખેડૂતોને જમીન સંપાદનમાં સહયોગ આપવા અનુરોધ કરાયો હતો તે હાસ્યાસ્પદ છે તેમ જણાવતાં કચ્છ નર્મદા જળ અભિયાને નર્મદાના નિયમિત અને વધારાના પાણીના કામો અંગે ચિંતા જતાવી છે.

નિયમિત પાણી મોડકૂબા સુધી પહોંચે તેમાં જમીન સંપાદન માટે એવોર્ડ કરવાના બાકી છે, પિયત-બિન પિયતના પ્રશ્નો, ફળાઉ ઝાડના વળતર સહિતના વિઘ્નો છે. પાણીના નિકાલ માટે સાયફન નિર્માણની જવાબદારી સરકારની છે. ગાગોદર, વાંઢિયા અને દુધઇ બ્રાંચ કેનાલના કામો બાકી છે તે સત્વરે પૂર્ણ કરાય તેમ સંસ્થાએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

વર્ષ 2006માં કરચ્છને વધારાના એક મીલિયન એકર ફીટ પાણી ફાળવવા સરકારે નિર્ણય લીધો હતો જેના 14 વર્ષ બાદ આજે પણ આ કામો માટે વહીવટી મંજૂરી નથી મળી. ગત વર્ષના બજેટમાં નિયમિત અને વધારાના પાણી માટે 1200 કરોડ જેટલી રકમ ફાળવાઇ હતી પણ આ યોજનાઓમાં આગળની કોઇ કામગીરી ન થતાં ગ્રાંટ પરત જશે જે કચ્છના લોકો માટે કમનસીબ સમાન છે.

વર્ષ 2021/2ના બજેટમાં પૂરતા નાણા ફાળવીને 7 બ્રાંચ કેનાલના કામો તાત્કાલિક પૂર્ણ કરાય તેવી માગ જળ અભિયાને કરી હતી. વધારાના પાણીની મુખ્ય કેનાલોનું કામ હાથ પર લેવાની યોજના બનાવાઇ છે તેમાં પણ સધર્ન કેનાલને પડતી મૂકવાની પેરવી થઇ રહી છે તેમજ એક જ જગ્યાએ બે બે વાર કેનાલનું કામ કરવાની બાબત પણ ચિંતાજનક છે તેમ સંસ્થાના પ્રમુખ જયંતીલાલ પોકારે જણાવ્યું હતું. નર્મદાના નિયમિત પાણીના કામોમાં ગતિ લાવવામાં આવે અને વધારાના નીર માટે તાત્કાલિક વહીવટી મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવે તેવી માગ તેમણે કરી હતી.

