તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વાતાવરણ:નલિયામાં 8.2 ડિગ્રીએ પારો સ્થિર, વિષમતા જારી રહી

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાજ્યમાં અવ્વલ રહેલાં નલિયામાં બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે પણ ન્યૂનતમ 8.2 નોંધાયું હતું જ્યારે મહત્તમ 31.6 ડિગ્રી જેટલું ઉંચું રહેવાની સાથે વિષમતા જારી રહી હતી. શીત નગર નલિયામાં છેલ્લા કેટલાક દિવસથી ગરમી અને ઠંડી એમ મિશ્ર ઋતુ અનુભવાઇ રહી છે. જિલ્લા મથક ભુજમાં ઉંચા ઉષ્ણતામાનનો આંક 33.1 પર પહોંચી જતાં બપોરે આકરા ઉનાળાના એંધાણ આપ્યા હતા પણ 14.8 જેટલા લઘુતમ સાથે રાત્રિ દરમિયા ઠંડીનો ચમકારો અનુભવાયો હતો. કંડલા એરપોર્ટ મથકે 12.6 અને 31.4 જ્યારે કંડલા ખાતે 13.9 અને 31.6 ડિગ્રી નોંધાયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો