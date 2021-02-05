તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગણી:મુન્દ્રા કસ્ટોડિયલ ડેથના જધન્ય બનાવને કચ્છના વિવિધ સમાજોએ વખોડી કાઢ્યો

ભુજ/મુન્દ્રાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બ્રહ્મસમાજ, કરણી સેના, ગણેશ સેવક સંઘે આરોપીઓને પકડવા માંગ કરી

સમાઘોઘાની ઘરફોડ ચોરી મુદ્દે મુન્દ્રાની કસ્ટડીમાં ઢોર મારને કારણે થયેલ ગઢવી સમાજના બે યુવાનોના મોતની ઘટનાને ચોમેરથી વિવિધ સમજો વખોડી રહ્યા હોવાનો સિલસિલો અવિરત જારી છે. સમાઘોઘા સ્થિત શાંતિ સંમેલન બાદ બંધના એલાનને અભૂતપૂર્વ સ્વૈચ્છિક પ્રતિસાદ સાંપડ્યો હતો.

ઉપરાંત રાજ્યકક્ષાએથી સમસ્ત ગુજરાત બ્રહ્મસમાજે ભુજ ખાતે જિલ્લા સમાહર્તાને આવેદન પાઠવી અમાનવીય કૃત્યમાં સંડોવાયેલા તમામ આરોપીઓને તાત્કાલિક ઝડપી લેવા સાથે હતભાગી યુવાનોને સરકાર તરફથી આર્થિક સહાય આપવાની માંગ કરી હતી, તો રાજપૂત કરણી સેના, કચ્છના વરિષ્ઠ હોદ્દેદારોએ પણ કલેક્ટરને આવેદન પત્ર પાઠવી અમાનવીય અને નરપીશાચી કૃત્ય કરનાર તમામ આરોપીને તેમજ તેમને પરોક્ષ અને પ્રત્યક્ષ મદદરૂપ બનનાર વ્યક્તિઓને પૂરી ત્વરાથી ઝડપી લઇ અને કડક સજા અપાવવા રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

સેનાના પ્રમુખ વીરભદ્રસિંહ જાડેજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજપૂત ક્ષત્રિય સમાજ ચારણ સમાજ સાથે આદિકાળથી જોડાયેલો રહ્યો છે. આવી કપરી ઘડીમાં આખો રાજપૂત સમાજ ચારણ સમાજની સાથે છે. તેમણે પણ પીડિત પરિવારોના યોગ્ય જીવન નિર્વાણ માટે આર્થિક વળતર આપવા માંગણી કરી હતી. વિશેષમાં કચ્છ જિલ્લા ગણેશ સેવક સંઘ (મહેશ્વરી સમાજ)વતિ સંસ્થાના પ્રમુખ કિશોર પિંગોલે સમગ્ર બનાવ અંગે સંવેદના પ્રગટ કરી આરોપીઓને દબોચી લેવાની માંગ દોહરાવી હતી.મુન્દ્રા તાલુકા કોંગ્રેસે દુઃખદ ઘટના અંગે ખેદ વ્યક્ત કરી આતંકવાદી કૃત્ય કરનાર આરોપીઓ સાથે કડક કાર્યવાહીની માંગ કરી છે.

