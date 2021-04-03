તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:ગ્રામપંચાયતોએ 50 હજાર સુધીના ખર્ચની હદ વટાવી 5 લાખ ખર્ચી નાખ્યા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભુજ તાલુકા પંચાયતે તલાટીઅોને પરિપત્રનો અમલ કરાવવા ફકત સૂચવ્યું
  • 2016/17ના અોડિટના જવાબો ન અપાયા

ભુજ તાલુકા પંચાયતે તાલુકાની તમામ ગ્રામ પંચાયતોના તમામ તલાટીઅોને પત્ર લખી સૂચના અાપી હતી કે, ગાંધીનગરની પંચાયત અને ગ્રામ ગૃહ નિર્માણ વિભાગના ઠરાવ મુજબ ગ્રામ પંચાયતોઅે 50 હજાર રૂપિયા સુધીના કામો અેજન્સીના ધોરણે અાપવાના થાય છે. પરંતુ, ર લાખથી વધીને 5 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધીના કામો થઈ ગયા છે, જેથી તલાટીઅે પરિપત્રોનો ચૂસ્તપણે અમલ કરાવવું.

વધુમાં જણાવાયું હતું કે, 2016/17ના નાણાકીય વર્ષનું અોડિટ સ્થાનિક ભંડોળ હિસાબની કચેરીઅે કર્યું છે. જે પૂરું થયું છે. જેના અહેવાલો ગ્રામ પંચાયત કચેરીઅોને ઈસ્યૂ કરવામાં અાવેલ છે. જેના પ્રથમ જવાબો પણ અોડિટ કચેરીને મળ્યા નથી. જે તાત્કાલીક પ્રાથમિક જવાબો તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરીઅે રજુ કરવાના રહેશે. સરકારના નિયમો, ઠરાવો, પરિપત્રો ઉપરાંત ગુજરાત પંચાયત અધિનિયમ 1993ની જોગવાઈ, ગુજરાત પંચાયત કાર્યરીતિ નિયમો હેઠળ દરેક ગ્રામ પંચાયત કક્ષાઅે નાણાકીય નિયમોની મર્યાદામાં રહીને ખર્ચ અને વૈધાનિક બાબતોની અમલવારી કરવાની થાય છે. પરંતુ, અોડિટ દરમિયાન અનિયમિતાઅો ધ્યાને અાવી છે.

બિલોમાં વેરાની કપાત થતી નથી
અાવકવેરા અધિનિયમ 1961ની જોગવાઈ મુજબ વેરાની કપાત સંબંધિત બિલોમાંથી કરાઈ નથી. જી.અેસ.ટી.ની પણ અમલવારી કરાઈ નથી.

માત્ર ક્વોટેશન મંગાવી ખરીદી
ગાંધીનગરના ઉદ્યોગ અને ખાણ ખનીજ વિભાગના ઠરાવ મુજબ ગ્રામ પંચાયત કચેરીઅો દ્વારા કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં અાવી નથી. માત્ર ક્વોટેશન મંગાવી ખરીદી કરાઈ છે.

રજિસ્ટર અને રેકર્ડ પણ નિભાવાયા નથી
ગ્રામ પંચાયતોમાં રજિસ્ટર અને રેકર્ડ પણ નિભાવવામાં અાવ્યા નથી. પરંતુ, અે નિભાવવા માત્ર સુચના અાપી સંતોષ માની લેવાયો છે. હિસાબો રાખવા સોફ્ટવેર વિકસાવાયું છે. પરંતુ, સોફ્ટવેરમાં અેન્ટ્રી કરાઈ જ નથી.

બેંક ખાતા અને રોજમેળ વચ્ચે મેળવણા નથી
ગ્રામ પંચાય કચેરીઅો દ્વારા તેના બેંક ખાતા અને રોજમેળ વચ્ચે મેળવણા કરવામા અાવતા નથી અને તે અંગે કોઈ નોંધ રોજમેળમાં કરવામાં અાવતી નથી. જે કરવી જોઈઅે અેટલું કહી સંતોષ માની લેવાયો છે.

