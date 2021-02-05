તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અસ્થિર છું તો શું થયું, હું પણ માનવી છું:નખત્રાણામાં 2001ના ભૂકંપ બાદ માનસિક સ્થિતિ ગુમાવનાર સભ્યને પરિવારે અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ 9 વર્ષ સુધી સાંકળોથી બાંધી રાખ્યા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
માનસિક સ્થિતિ ગુમાવી ચૂકેલા સચિનસિંહને પરિવારે હાથે અને પગે સાંકળથી બાંધી રાખ્યા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
માનસિક સ્થિતિ ગુમાવી ચૂકેલા સચિનસિંહને પરિવારે હાથે અને પગે સાંકળથી બાંધી રાખ્યા હતા.
  • 9 વર્ષ બાદ અસ્થિર વ્યક્તિને સાંકળના બંધનમાંથી મુક્ત કરાવાયા
  • સારવાર આપ્યા બાદ પુનઃપરિવાર સાથે મિલન કરાવાશે

કચ્છમાં 20 વર્ષ પહેલાં આવેલા વિનાશકારી ભૂકંપે અનેકનાં જીવનને તબાહ કરી નાખ્યા હતા. અનેક પરિવાર આજે પણ એ ભયાનક આપત્તિમાંથી બહાર નથી આવ્યા. આ ભૂકંપને કારણે ઘણા લોકોએ આઘાતમાં સરીને માનસિક સંતુલન ગુમાવી દીધું હતું. આવી જ એક વ્યક્તિ સચિનસિંહ વાઢેર કચ્છના નખત્રાણાના સુખપુર ગામની છે, જેમણે 2001માં માનસિક સંતુલન ગુમાવી દીધું હતું અને છેલ્લાં 9 વર્ષથી તેમને એક અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ સાંકળોથી બાંધીને રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ગઇકાલે કેટલાક સામાજિક કાર્યકરોને સચિનસિંહ વિશે જાણવા તેઓ તેમના પરિવારને મળ્યા હતા અને તેમને સાંકળમાંથી મુક્ત કરાવ્યા હતા.

માનસિક સ્થિતિ ગુમાવતાં ગ્રામજનો પર હુમલો કરતા
નખત્રાણાના સુખપુરમાં વાઢેર પરિવાર ખુશીથી રહેતો હતો, પરંતુ 26 જાન્યુઆરી 2001ના રોજ આવેલા વિનાશક ભૂકંપે આ પરિવારનું સર્વસ્વ છીનવી લીધું. પરિવાર ઘરવિહોણું બની ગયો. પરિવારના સભ્ય સચિનસિંહ આ આઘાતને સહન ન કરી શક્યા અને તેમની માનસિક સ્થિતિ કથળી ગઇ હતી. માનસિક રીતે અસ્થિર થયેલા સચિનસિંહ રાહદારીઓ અને વાહનો પર પથ્થરમારો કરતા હતા. પરિવાર માટે સચિનસિંહને સંભાળવા મુશ્કેલ બન્યું હતું. જેથી ના છૂટકે પણ સચિનને સાંકળથી બાંધી રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમને પહેરવા-ઓઢવાની પણ કોઇ સુવિધા આપવામાં આવતી ન હતી.

પરિવારે 9 વર્ષ સુધી સચિનસિંહને અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ બાંધી રાખ્યા હતા.
પરિવારે 9 વર્ષ સુધી સચિનસિંહને અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ બાંધી રાખ્યા હતા.

અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ સાંકળથી બાંધી રખાયા
આ અંગે સામાજિક આગેવાન હેમેન્દ્ર જણશાલીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે કચ્છ જિલ્લાના નખત્રાણા તાલુકાના સુખપર ગામમાં છેલ્લાં 20 વર્ષથી માનસિક બીમારીની સમસ્યાથી સચિનસિંહ વાઢેર પીડાઇ રહ્યા હતા. તેમના પરિવારે ખૂબ તનતોડ મહેનત કરી, પણ આખરે રોજનું કમાતા અને રોજનું પેટ રળતા પરિવારે ના છૂટકે તેમને સાંકળથી બાંધવા પડ્યા હતા. સચિનસિંહ ક્યાંય ભાગી ન જાય, ગામના કોઇને નુકસાન કે મારકૂટ ન કરે, અસ્થિર હાલતમાં આ ભાઇ ગામમાં ક્યાંય ફરે નહીં એ માટે તેમના પરિવારે 9 વર્ષથી તેમને સાંકળમાં બાંધીને રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને ગામથી દૂર અવાવરૂ જગ્યાએ આ વ્યક્તિને રાખવામાં આવી હતી.

પરિવારે કહ્યું, ચાવી ક્યાં છે એ યાદ નથી
આ અંગે સામાજિક આગેવાન હેમેન્દ્ર જણશાલીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે જ્યારે અમને સચિનસિંહ વાઢેર 9 વર્ષથી સાંકળથી બાંધેલા છે એવી જાણ થઇ ત્યારે અમે તેમના પરિવારને મળ્યા હતા. પરિવારજનો સાથે વાત કર્યા બાદ અમે સચિનસિંહને સાંકળમાંથી મુક્ત કરાવ્યા હતા. જોકે જ્યારે અમે સાંકળમાં મારેલા તાળાની ચાવી અંગે તેમના પરિવારજનોને પૂછ્યું તો તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે 9 વર્ષ થયા, હવે તો અમને યાદ પણ નથી કે આ તાળાની ચાવી ક્યાં છે.

પરિવારને ચાવી ક્યાં છે એ યાદ ન રહેતા સાંકળ કાપવી પડી.
પરિવારને ચાવી ક્યાં છે એ યાદ ન રહેતા સાંકળ કાપવી પડી.

ચાવી ન મળતાં કટરથી સાંકળો કાપી
તેમણે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે ચાવી ન મળતાં ગ્રાઇન્ડરથી સાંકળો તોડવામાં આવી હતી. બાદમાં તેમને સ્નાન કરાવી સ્વચ્છ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને અત્યારે એક આશ્રમમાં તેમને આશરો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. થોડા જ સમયમાં તેમની માનસિક સ્થિતિની સારવાર કરાવવામાં આવશે અને સારવાર બાદ જ્યારે તેઓ પુનઃસ્વસ્થ થઇ જશે ત્યારે તેમના પરિવારને સોંપવામાં આવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં મતદારોને રીઝવવા પ્રયાસ, ભાજપનાં ભજિયાં, કોંગ્રેસનું ચાપડી-શાક, આપનાં ગાંઠિયા-છાશ, સોસાયટીઓમાં સાંજે લોકોના રસોડા બંધ - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો