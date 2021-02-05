તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:માધાપરમાં વાડામાંથી 1.75 લાખના દારૂના જથ્થા સાથે આરોપી પકડાયો

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • દારૂ પકડાયો બી ડિવિઝનની હદમાં તપાસ સોંપાઇ એ ડિવિઝનને
  • દારૂના જથ્થાને સગેવગે કરવાની પેરવી કરાય તે પૂર્વે LCBએ ઝડપી લીધો

માધાપરના ક્રિષ્નાપાર્ક પાછળ આવેલા વાડામાં દારૂનો જથ્થો હોવાની બાતમીના પગલે એલસીબીએ દરોડો પાડીને માલ સગેવગે થાય તે પૂર્વે આરોપીને રૂપિયા 1,75,320ના દારૂની બોટલ અને બીયર ટીન સહિતનો જથ્થો તેમજ એક મોબાઇલ અને બાઇક મળી 2,00,320ના મુદામાલ સાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો.પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ મંગળવારે પરોઢે ત્રણ વાગ્યાના અરસામાં એલસીબીની ટીમે બાતમીના આધારે માધાપરના ક્રિષ્નાપાર્ક પાછળ આવેલા વાડામાં દરોડો પાડ્યો હતો. આરોપી પ્રદ્યુમનસિંહ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા રહે કેવલ હોમ્સ પોતાના ભાઇ વિરેન્દ્રસિંહ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજાના ક્રિષ્ના પાર્ક પાછળ આવેલા વાડામાં દારૂનો જથ્થો ઉતાર્યો હતો.

પોલીસે રેઇડ દરમિયાન આરોપી વિરેન્દ્રસિંહને શરાબની 444 બોટલ કિંમત રૂપિયા 1,70,520 તેમજ 48 નંગ બીયર કિંમત 4,800 તથા 5 હજારનો મોબાઇલ અને 20 હજારની બાઇક મળી 2,00,320ના મુદામાલ સાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો. જ્યારે મુખ્ય આરોપી પ્રદ્યુમનસિંહ હાથ લાગ્યો ન હતો. બન્ને આરોપીઓ વિરૂધ બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો નોંધાવી આગળની તપાસ ભુજ શહેર એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ વાય.પી.જાડેજાને સોંપવામાં આવી છે.

