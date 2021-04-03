તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સુધરાઈમાં રોજ 10-10 બેરોજગારોના મોરચાઅે ભાંડો ફોડ્યો
  • અરજદારોની અરજીઅો અધૂરાશના બહાને અમાન્ય કરી દેવાઈ

ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં નગરપાલિકાની ફાયર બ્રિગેડની શાખામાં અલગ અલગ પોસ્ટ માટે ભરતી પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરાઈ છે, જેમાં ભુજ નગરપાલિકાની મહેકમ શાખાઅે ફોર્મ સ્વીકાર્યા બાદ અધૂરાશોના બહાના હેઠળ રદ કરી દીધા છે, જેથી સુધરાઈમાં છેલ્લા બે ત્રણ દિવસથી રોજેરોજ 10-10 બેરોજગારોના મોરચા અાવવા લાગ્યા છે.

ભુજ નગરપાલિકાની મહેકમ શાખા પરિપત્રોના અર્થઘટનમાં, કર્મચારીઅોના પી.અેફ.ની રકમની કપાતમાં, વર્ષોથી કામ કરતા કર્મચારીઅોને કાયમી કરવામાં અને બોગસ કર્મચારીઅોના કાૈભાંડમાં હંમેશા વિવાદાસ્પદ રહી છે. પરંતુ, ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ભરતી પ્રક્રિયામાં 414થી વધુ અરજીઅો અાવી હતી અને 339 જેટલી અરજીઅો સાથે ચેડા કરીને જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજી અપૂર્તાના બહાના હેઠળ અમાન્ય ઠરાવી માત્ર 75 અરજીઅો જ માન્ય રાખી હતી, જેથી ચેડાનો ભોગ બનેલા બેરોજગારોના રોજેરોજ 10-10ના ટોળા ઉગ્ર રજુઅાત કરવા ધસી અાવે છે.

ભુજ સુધરાઈમાં બુધવારે રજુઅાત કર્યા બાદ કલેકટર કચેરી અને પ્રાદેશિક કમિશન પાસે પણ રજુઅાત પહોંચી હતી. જેનો શીલશીલો ગુરૂવારે પણ ચાલુ રહ્યો હતો. અરજદારોએ રફીક મારાની આગેવાની હેઠળ ઈન્ચાર્જ મુખ્ય અધિકારી પાસે રજુઆત કરી હતી.

રાજકોટમાં માન્ય, ભુજમાં અમાન્ય
કેટલાક નોકરી વાંચ્છુકોઅે ભુજ ઉપરાંત અન્ય નગરપાલિકા અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ફાયર બ્રિગેડમાં પણ અરજીઅો કરી હતી, જેમાં અેક જગ્યાઅે અરજીઅો માન્ય રહી છે અને ભુજ નગરપાલિકાની મહેકમ શાખાઅે અધૂરાશોના કારણ અાગળ ધરી અરજીઅો અમાન્ય રાખી છે, જેથી અરજદારોઅે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમે તો બંને જગ્યાઅે સમાન અાધારપુરાવા સાથે અરજીઅો કરી હતી. છતાં અેક જગ્યાઅે અમાન્ય અને અેક જગ્યાઅે માન્ય કઈ રીતે થાય, જેથી સવાલ અે થાય છે કે,કર્મચારીઅોઅે કામચોરી કરવા અાવા ચેડા કર્યા છે કે, પછી ભ્રષ્ટાચાર કરાયો છે. જેની તપાસ થવી જોઈઅે અને જવાબદાર કર્મચારીને નોકરીમાંથી સસ્પેન્ડ કરવા જોઈઅે. જે માટે કલેકટર અને લોક પ્રતિનિધિઅોઅે હરકતમાં અાવવું જોઈઅે.

સી.સી. ટી.વી. કેમરામાં ચકાસણી કેમ નહીં
ખરેખર તો સુધરાઈઅે દરેક શાખામાં સી.સી. ટી.વી. કેમરા રાખવા જોઈઅે અને અાવા પ્રસંગે સી.સી. ટી.વી. કેમરા તપાસવા જોઈઅે, જેથી કર્મચારીઅોની કામગીરી તપાસી શકાય.

