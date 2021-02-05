તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કુદરતની કરામત:કચ્છ જિલ્લાના કાળા ડુંગર પર મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ વાળા પથ્થર મળી આવ્યા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
આ પથ્થરોને એક બીજા સાથે ટકરાવવામાં આવે ત્યારે તેમાથી મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ જેવા ધ્વનિ ઉત્પન્ન થાય છે - Divya Bhaskar
આ પથ્થરોને એક બીજા સાથે ટકરાવવામાં આવે ત્યારે તેમાથી મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ જેવા ધ્વનિ ઉત્પન્ન થાય છે
  • વેલી ઓફ બ્લેક હિલ ખાતે ફોટો વોક દરમ્યાન મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ વાળા પથ્થર મળ્યા\
  • આ સ્થળ અવશ્ય લોકો માટે પર્યટનનું આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બની શકવાની સંભાવના

ભુજથી દૂર ખવડા નજીકના પર્યટન સ્થળ ખાતે કાળા ડુંગરપર અનોખા પથ્થર મળી આવ્યા છે. આ પથ્થરોને એક બીજા સાથે ટકરાવવામાં આવે ત્યારે તેમાથી મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ જેવા ધ્વનિ ઉત્પન્ન થાય છે. જે ફોટોગ્રાફી કરવા ગયેલા એક ગ્રુપને મળી આવ્યા હતા.

ફોટોવૉક દરમિયાન મળી આવ્યા અનોખા પથ્થરો
ભુજથી 100 કી.મી. દૂર ખવડા નજીકના પર્યટન સ્થળ ખાતે કાળા ડુંગરપર ભુજના પ્રકૃતિ પ્રેમી રોનક ગજ્જર દ્વારા વેલી ઓફ હિલ ખાતે ફોટો વોકનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં ભુજ સહિત કચ્છના વિવિધ વિસ્તારના ફોટોગ્રાફરોએ ભાગ લીધો હતો. આ ફોટોવૉક દરમિયાન ફોટોગ્રાફરો વેલી ઓફ બ્લેક હિલ ક્ષેત્રમાં ફરીને પ્રાકૃતિક સૌંદર્યની ફોટોગ્રાફી કરી રહ્યા હતા. તે સમયે આશીષ ગોહિલ અને હેમ રાઠોડ નામના ફોટોગ્રાફરોને મેટાલિક સાઉન્ડ વાળા પથ્થરો મળી આવ્યા હતા.

પર્યટકો માટે આકર્ષણ નું કેન્દ્ર બનશે
આ વાતની જાણ તેમણે પોતાની સાથે આવેલા મિત્રોને કરી હતી. જેના કારણે સૌ કોઈએ આ પથ્થરનું નિદર્શન કરી રોમાંચની લાગણી અનુભવી હતી. આ પથ્થરો કોઈ સામાન્ય નથી, તેમને એકબીજા સાથે ટકરાવવામાં આવે ત્યારે તેમાથી કોઈ સંગીત વાદ્યમાંથી અવાજ આવે તેમ મધુર અવાજ આવે છે. આ પ્રકારના વાગતા- ગાજતા પથ્થરો મળી આવતા આસપાસના લોકો આશ્ચર્યની સાથે રોમાંચિત થઈ ગયા હતા. આયોજકોએ આ વાત પર પોતાનો મત આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે કાળા ડુંગર સ્થિત આ પ્રકારના વાગતા પથ્થરો આગામી દિવસોમાં પર્યટકો માટે જરૂર આકર્ષણ નું કેન્દ્ર બનશે.

