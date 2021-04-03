તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પોસ્ટ કૌભાંડ:મુખ્ય ભેજાબાજ સચિન ઠક્કર, પત્ની પ્રજ્ઞા પર કસાતો ગાળિયો, ટૂંક સમયમાં સમગ્ર પ્રકરણ મામલે કડાકા-ભડાકા થાય તેવી વકી

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 673માંથી 142 ખાતાની પાસબુક ન આપતાં નોટિસ પાઠવાઇ
  • પતિ-પત્ની, સંબંધીઓના બેંક ખાતા, લોકર, જમીન સીઝ કરાય તેવી શક્યતા

ભુજની રાવલવાડી પોસ્ટ ઓફિસમાં બહાર આવેલા 8.25 કરોડના ગફલા મુદ્દે મુખ્ય સૂત્રધાર સચિન શંકરલાલ ઠક્કર અને તેની પત્ની (પોસ્ટ એજન્ટ) પ્રજ્ઞા પર ગાળિયો કસવા ગતિવિધિ તેજ બની છે. વધુમાં પતિ-પત્ની બંને અને તેના પરિવારજનોના નામે આવેલા બેંક ખાતા,લોકર, જમીનોની વિગતો મંગાવાતા આ મિલકતો ટૂંક સમયમાં સીઝ કરાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ સેવાઇ રહી છે. ટપાલ વિભાગના ઇતિહાસમાં ગુજરાતમાં સૌથી મોટા ગણાતા રાવલવાડી પોસ્ટ ઓફિસના કૌભાંડની તપાસ માટે ટપાલ વિભાગે ગતિવિધિ તેજ કરી છે, જેમાં વહીવટી તંત્રે પણ ઝંપલાવ્યું છે.

પોસ્ટ ઓફિસના અધિક્ષક મહેશ પી. પરમારે વિગતો આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પ્રજ્ઞા સચિન ઠક્કર ટપાલ વિભાગના એજન્ટ છે, જો કે, તમામ કામગીરી તેના પતિ અને કૌભાંડના મુખ્ય ભેજાબાજ સચિન શંકરલાલ ઠક્કર સંભાળતો હતો. દરેક સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરને અલગથી આઇ.ડી. અને પાસવર્ડ આપવામાં આવતા હોય છે. માસ્ટર માઇન્ડ સચિને આ સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરને કામમાં મદદ કરવાના બહાના હેઠળ આઇ.ડી., પાસવર્ડ મેળવીને રેકર્ડમાં ચેડા કરી કૌભાંડ આચર્યું છે.

મુખ્ય સુત્રધાર સચિનની એજન્ટ પત્ની મારફતે ટપાલ વિભાગમાં કુલ 673 ખાતાઓ ખોલવામાં આવ્યા છે, જે પૈકી 142 ખાતાઓની પાસબુક મળતી નથી. આ ખાતાઓની પાસબુક માટે મુખ્ય સુત્રધાર સચિન ઠક્કરને નોટિસ પાઠવાઇ હોવા છતાં તેણે પાસબુક જમા કરાવી નથી.

બેંકિંગ ક્ષેત્રના સૂત્રોમાંથી મળતી વિગતો મુજબ મુખ્ય ભેજાબાજ સચિન, તેની પત્ની પ્રજ્ઞા અને તેના પરિવારજનોના નામે બેંક એકાઉન્ટ, લોકર કેટલા છે તેની વિગતો મેળવવા માટે શહેરની તમામ બેંકોને ત્રણથી દિવસ પહેલા પત્ર પાઠવવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત જમીન સહિત સ્થાવર, જંગમ મિલકતોની વિગતો માંગવામાં આવી હોવાનું બહાર આવી રહ્યું છે. ટપાલ વિભાગના અધિક્ષકે પણ કહ્યું હતું કે, બેંક એકાઉન્ટ સહિતની વિગતો માંગવામાં આવી છે.

નાણાકીય ગેરરીતિ મામલે ટપાલ વિભાગના કચ્છ-રાજકોટ રિજિયનના પોસ્ટ માસ્ટર જનરલ રાકેશકુમારે સી.બી.આઇ. તપાસની વાત કરી હતી, જો કે, નવાઇની વાત એ છે કે, હજુ સુધી નથી ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ કે, મુખ્ય સૂત્રધાર પતિ-પત્ની સામે કોઇ પગલા ભરાયા નથી પરંતુ માત્રને માત્ર ટપાલ વિભાગના 3 કર્મી બલીનો બકરો બન્યા છે. જો કે, ટૂંક સમયમાં આ પ્રકરણમાં મોટા કડાકા-ભડાકા થાય તેવી શક્યતા સેવાઇ રહી છે.

પતિ-પત્નીની જમીનની વિગત મુદ્દે વિરોધાભાસી જવાબ
બન્નેના નામે જમીન છે કે નહીં તે માટેનો પત્ર આવ્યો હતો
પતિ-પત્નીના નામે જમીન છે કે, નહીં તેની વિગત માટેનો પત્ર આવ્યો હતો. > ભુજ તાલુકા મામલતદાર-વિવેક એચ. બારહટ

તપાસ એજન્સી તરફથી મારી પાસે આવી કોઇ વિગત આવી નથ
જમીનના સર્ચ ઓપરેશન અંગે મારી પાસે આવી કોઇ રજૂઆત આવી નથી કે, તપાસ એજન્સી તરફથી કોઇ વિગત આવી નથી. > કલેક્ટર પ્રવીણા ડી.કે.

ખાતેદારોને પાસબુક જમા કરાવવા અપીલ
મુખ્ય ભેજાબાજે 142 ખાતાની પાસબુક સગેવગે કરી નાખી છે. ટપાલ વિભાગના અધિક્ષક પરમારે કહ્યું હતું કે, જો પાસબુક મળે તો ટપાલ વિભાગ અને પાસબુકના રેકર્ડ પરથી સાચી હકીકત બહાર આવી શકે તેમ છે, જેથી સંબંધિત ખાતેદારોને પાસબુક પોસ્ટ ઓફિસમાં જમા કરાવવા અપીલ કરાઇ છે. વધુમાં આવા ખાતેદારોને ટપાલ વિભાગે પણ નોટિસ પાઠવી છે અને જરૂર જણાય તેમના ઘરે જશે.

પતિ-પત્નીના નામે જમીન મુદ્દે સર્ચ ઓપરેશન
સમગ્ર કૌભાંડના મુખ્ય માસ્ટર ગણાતા એજન્ટ પતિ અને તેની પત્ની નામે જમીન આવેલી છે કે, કેમ ? તે અંગે ભુજ, મુન્દ્રા સહિત જિલ્લાના અન્ય તાલુકાઓના અમુક મામલતદારોને પત્ર પાઠવીને સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરાયું છે.

માસ્ટર માઇન્ડ અઢી કરોડ આપવા તૈયાર હતો પરંતુ...
મંગળવારે ભુજ આવેલા પીજીએમ રાકેશકુમારે રકમની રીકવરીને પ્રાધાન્યતા આપી હતી ત્યારે ટપાલ વિભાગના અધિક્ષક પરમારે કહ્યું હતું કે, મારસ્ટર માઇન્ડ સચિન ઠક્કર અગાઉ અઢી કરોડ જમા કરાવવા તૈયાર હતો પરંતુ માધ્યમોમાં કૌભાંડનો આંકડો 8.25 કરોડનો આવતાં ત્યારબાદ તેણે એક રૂપિયો પણ જમા કરાવ્યો નથી.

વધુ બે સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરો પર લટકતી તલવાર
અત્યાર સુધી ત્રણ સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરોને સસ્પેન્ડ કરાયા છે. જો કે, સૂત્રોનું માનીએ તો આ પ્રકરણમાં હજુ વધુ બે સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરો પર સસ્પેન્ડની તલવાર લટકી રહી છે. જો કે, આ અંગે ટપાલ વિભાગના અધિક્ષકે કહ્યું હતું કે, 3 સબ પોસ્ટ માસ્ટરોની સંડોવણી ખુલતાં સસ્પેન્ડ કરાયા છે પરંતુ વધુ બે કર્મીઓને સસ્પેન્ડ કરાશે તે વાત ખોટી છે.

આર.ટી.ઓ.ના બેકલોગ કૌંભાડની જેમ જ પોસ્ટ ઓફિસનું કૌભાંડ
કચ્છમાં આર.ટી.ઓ.નું બેકલોગ કૌભાંડ વધુ ગાજ્યું હતું. વર્તમાન સમયે રાજ્યની પોસ્ટ ઓફિસોમાં સૌથી મોટા ગણાતા રાવલવાડી પોસ્ટ ઓફિસનું કૌભાંડ પણ આર.ટી.ઓ.ના બેકલોગ કૌભાંડની જેમ જ એજન્ટો અને ટપાલ વિભાગના કર્મીઓ મારફતે સુનિયોજિત રીતે પાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું છે.

