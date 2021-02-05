તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:મુસાફરોને ટ્રેન અને પ્લેટફોર્મ પર રોકડ વ્યવહારથી મુક્તિ, ભુજ-ગાંધીધામ સ્ટેશન માટે મશીન ફાળવાશે

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • ટિકિટ વગરના લોકો પાસેથી દંડ કેશલેશમાં વસૂલાશે

ડિજીટલ ઇન્ડિયાના ભાગરૂપે પશ્ચિમ રેલ્વેના અમદાવાદ ડિવિઝન દ્વારા ટીકિટ ચેકિંગ સ્ટાફને 200 પીઓએસ મશીન અપાયા છે. હવે મુસાફરોને ટ્રેન અને પ્લેટફોર્મ પર રોકડ વ્યવહારથી મુક્તિ મળશે. મુસાફરો ક્રેડિટ- ડેબિટ કાર્ડ ઉપરાંત ક્યુઆર કોડ સ્કેન કરીને આસાનાથી પેમેન્ટ કરી શકશે. પહેલા તબક્કામાં અમદાવાદ ડિવિઝનના ટિકિટ ચેકિંગ સ્ટાફને 200 પીઓએસ મશીન અાપ્યા છે. આગામી સમયમાં ભુજ અને ગાંધીધામ જંકશનના સ્ટાફને પીઓએસ મશીન ફાળવાશે.

પીઓએસ મશીનથી હવે ટ્રેનમાં ટિકિટ વગર પકડાયેલા લોકોની સાથે ઓછી ટીકીટ લેનારા લોકો પાસેથી ઓનલાઇન પેમેન્ટ દ્વારા દંડ વસૂલી શકાશે. ઉપરાંત પ્લેટફોર્મ પર પણ લોકોની સુવિધા માટે હવે પીઓએસ મશીન સાથે ટીકિટ ચેકિંગ સ્ટાફ જોવા મળશે. ડિજિટલ પગલાથી મુસાફરો ટ્રેનોમાં અને પ્લેટફોર્મ પર રોકડ વ્યવહારથી મુક્તિ મેળવશે.

મુસાફરો રોકડની સાથે આ ડિજિટલ સુવિધાનો લાભ લઈ શકશે. રેલવેના પ્રદીપ શર્માએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આગામી ટુંક સમયમાં જ કચ્છના રેલવે તંત્રના સ્ટાફને આ મશીન ફાળવી દેવાશે. પ્રવાસીઓ તેમજ ટિકિટ વગર મુસાફરી કરતા લોકો હવે રોકડને બદલે ઓનલાઇન પેમેન્ટ કરી શકશે. કાર્ડ હોય તો સ્વાઇપ કરાવી શકશે તેમજ મોબાઇલમાં ગુગલ પે, ફોન પે, પેટીએમ મારફતે ક્યુઆર કોડ સ્કેન કરીને પેમેન્ટ કરી શકશે.

