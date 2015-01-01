તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  NASA Scientists Research Luna Craterlake: If State Government Wakes Up, The Country Will Get A Unique Geo heritage Site

સંશોધન:નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોનું લુણા ક્રેટરલેક પર સંશોધન : ગુજરાત સરકાર જાગે તો દેશને મળશે અનન્ય જીઓ હેરિટેજ સાઈટ

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
ગૂગલ મેપ પણ આ જિલને લુણા ક્રેટર જ દર્શાવી રહ્યું છે.
  • મહારાષ્ટ્રના લોનારને રામસર સાઈટ જાહેર કરાયું, પણ ગુજરાતના કચ્છમાં આવેલા લુણાની ઉપેક્ષા !
  • માતાનામઢમાં મંગળગ્રહ જેવી જમીન બાદ નાસાનું કચ્છમાં મિશન ઈમ્પૅક્ટ ક્રેટર લેક : નવેમ્બર 2019માં રેતી, પથ્થરોના સેમ્પલ લેવાયા હતા

મહારાષ્ટ્રના બુલઢાણામાં આવેલું 50 હજાર વર્ષ જૂનું ઉલ્કા તળાવ લોનાર તાજેતરમાં વેટલેન્ડ ક્ષેત્ર જાહેર કરાયું છે,અને આ સાથે જ તે દેશની 41મી રામસર સાઈટ પર બની ગઈ છે.ત્યારે કચ્છમાં હાજીપીર નજીક લુણામાં આવેલું સંભવત ઉલ્કા તળાવ હજુ પણ સંશોધનની મીટ માંડીને બેઠું છે અને નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ તાજેતરમાં અહીંના સેમ્પલીંગના આધારે લુણા ઇમેપ્કટ ક્રેટર લેક પ્રોજેક્ટ પર કાર્ય પણ શરુ કરી દીધું છે,ત્યારે રાજ્યસરકાર આ મુદ્દે જાગૃત બનીને સંશોધન કરે તો દેશને અનન્ય જીઓ હેરિટેજ સાઈટ મળી શકે તેમ છે.

મહારાષ્ટ્રના લોનાર સરોવરનું નિર્માણ 50 હજાર વર્ષ પૂર્વે પૃથ્વી સાથે ઉલ્કાપિંડ અથડાતા થયું હતું,તો લુણાના તળાવમાં આ પ્રક્રિયા હડપ્પન કાળમાં આજથી ૫૦૦૦ વર્ષ પૂર્વે થઇ હોવાનું અનુમાન લગાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.ઓક્ટોબર 2006માં ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ ઓફ જિયોલોજી,એમ એસ યુનિવર્સીટી બરોડા અને સ્પેસ એપ્લિકેશન સેન્ટર અમદાવાદના ભૂસ્તરશાસ્ત્રીઓએ આ વિષય પર ટેક્નિકલ મુદ્દે સંશોધન કરી ઇન્ડિયન એકેડમી ઓફ સાયન્સ દ્વારા કરન્ટ સાયન્સમાં રિસર્ચ પેપર પ્રસિદ્ધ કર્યું હતું.કચ્છ યુનિવર્સીટીના ડો મહેશ ઠક્કરના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ અહીં અનેક સંશોધકો,વિધાર્થીઓ અને વૈજ્ઞાનિકો પણ સંશોધન માટે આવી ચૂક્યા છે ત્યારે હવે આ મુદ્દે વૈજ્ઞાનિક ઢબે સંશોધન થાય તે ખૂબ જ જરૂરી બન્યું છે.નાસા દ્વારા અહીં નવેમ્બર ૨૦૧૯માં રેતી અને પથ્થરોના સેમ્પલ ખાસ એકત્ર કરાયા હતા અને હાલ અમેરિકામાં આ મુદ્દે પૃથ્થકરણ પણ કરાઈ રહ્યું છે તેમ સાથે જોડાયેલા સંશોધક ડો મહેશ ઠક્કરે જણાવ્યું હતું.

લુણાની ખાસિયતની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો,ઉલ્કાપાતમાં મળી આવતા આયરન નિકલ મેટ્રોઈટસના અવશેષો અહીં મળ્યા છે અને તેના પર પેટ્રોગ્રાફીક સંશોધન પણ થઇ ચૂક્યું છે.આ પહેલા આઈ.આઈ.ટી બોમ્બેના ડો.જ્યોર્જ મેથ્યુ દ્વારા અહીંના પથ્થરો અને ખનીજોના એક્સ-રે સેમપ્લિંગ પણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર તેમાં રેતીના હાઈ- પ્રેસર પોલીમૉર્ફર્સ હોવાનું સાબિત થયું હતું.સ્પષ્ટ બાબત છે કે આઈ.આઈ.ટી થી લઈને નાસા સુધીના વૈજ્ઞાનિકો જો છેલ્લા પંદર વર્ષથી કચ્છના નાનકડાં તળાવના ધક્કા ખાઈને જો સંશોધન કરતા હોય તો ચોક્કસ ઈશારો છે,કે અહીં કાંઈક ખાસ વાત છે.પણ હવે રાજ્યસરકાર જાગે તો અનોખું જ રહસ્ય ઉકેલાઈ શકે તેમ છે.

હાજીપીરથી ભિટારા તરફ જતા માર્ગ પર આ રહસ્યમય તળાવ આવેલું છે
હાજીપીરથી ભીટારા તરફ જતા રસ્તે આવેલ લુણા ગામમાં આ રહસ્યભર્યું તળાવ આવેલું છે.ગામની દક્ષિણ પશ્ચિમે આવેલા આ તળાવને સ્થાનિક લોકો લુણા જિલથી ઓળખે છે,પણ આ કોઈજ સામાન્યતઃ તળાવ નથી પણ દેશનું મહત્વપૂર્ણ અને સંશોધન માંગી લેતું સંભવિત ઉલ્કા તળાવ છે.બે મીટર ઊંડું અને સવા કિલોમીટરના વ્યાસ સાથે આ વિસ્તાર હાલ ગાંડા બાવળથી ઘેરાયેલ છે.જો કે 1.2 કિલોમીટર પહોળા આ તળાવનો રડાર જનરેટેડ સેટેલાઇટ ઈમેજનરી કરાતા એક અભ્યાસમાં તે પાંચ કિલોમીટરના વર્તુળમાં ફેલાયેલ હોવાનું પણ નોંધાયેલું છે.ગૂગલ મેપ પણ આ જિલને લુણા ક્રેટર જ દર્શાવી રહ્યું છે.

ભાસ્કર અગ્રેસર : 24 જૂનના 2017ના પ્રસિદ્ધ કર્યો હતો અહેવાલ
દિવ્યભાસ્કર ૨૦૧૭ માં લુણાની ખાસ મુલાકાતે ગયું હતું અને ત્યાંથી ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ કર્યો હતો,અને દેશનું સંભવત ઉલ્કા તળાવ હોવાનો સંશોધનાત્મક અહેવાલ રજૂ કર્યો હતો.બાદમાં પીએચડી વિધાર્થીઓ,ઈસરો અને નાસાના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ પણ અહીંની મુલાકાત લઈને સંશોધન આદર્યું હતું.

રેવેન્યૂ જમીનમાંથી હટાવી જીઓ હેરિટેજ સાઈટ જાહેર કરાય : ડો મહેશ ઠક્કર
કચ્છ યુનિવર્સીટીના ભૂસ્તરશાસ્ત્ર વિભાગના વડા ડો.મહેશ ઠક્કરે જણાવ્યું કે,લુણાનું તળાવ ખરેખર રહસ્યમય છે.કુદરતની અનોખી ઘટનાથી સર્જાયેલ આ જગ્યાને તાત્કાલિક રેવેન્યુ જમીનમાંથી હટાવીને સરકારે જીઓ હેરિટેજ સાઈટ જાહેર કરવી જોઈએ,નહિતર ભવિષ્યમાં અહીં દબાણ થશે કે મકાનો બની જશે તો દેશની મહત્વપૂર્ણ જગ્યા પર કોઈ જ સંશોધન થઇ નહિ શકે.આ જગ્યા પર પદ્ધતિસરનું થયેલું સંશોધન આંતર રાષ્ટ્રીયસ્તરનું આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બની શકે છે.

મેટાલિક પદાર્થ અને ટેક્ટાઇસ લુણામાં મળવા એ મહત્વપૂર્ણ
લુણામાં મળેલા મેટાલિક પદાર્થો ઉલ્કાના નાના ટુકડા છે,જે વાતાવરણમાંથી પસાર થતાં ઠંડા થઇ જમીન પર પડ્યા છે.કાચ પ્રકારના ટેક્ટાઇસ નામના વિશિષ્ટ પદાર્થ ઉલ્કામાં મળતા હોય છે.અગાઉ થયેલા સંશોધનોમાં ઉલ્લેખ મુજબ વિશિષ્ટ ખડકો ઉલ્કા અસરની તીવ્ર ગરમીમાંથી ઓગળે છે ત્યારે ટેક્ટાઇસ સર્જાતા હોય છે.આ બંને પદાર્થોનું અહીં મળવું લુણાનું તળાવ સંભવત ઉલ્કાતળાવ છે,તે બાબત પ્રત્યે આંગળી ચીંધી રહ્યું છે.
લોનાર ૧૩૭ મીટર અને લુણાનું તળાવ માત્ર બે મીટર ઊંડું છે

લુણા તળાવ માત્ર બે મીટર જ ઊંડું છે,તો રામસર સાઈટ જાહેર કરાયેલું મહારાષ્ટ્રનું લોનાર એવરેજ 137 મીટર ઊંડું છે.
સામન્યતઃ સર્જાયેલા ક્રેટર લેક દેશભરમાં મજબૂત પથરાળ વિસ્તાર માફક બન્યા છે તો કચ્છનું લુણા નરમ કાંપ જેવા તત્વો રહેલા છે જે તેને યુનિક બનાવે છે.કારણકે ઓછી ઊંડાઈ સાથેનું આ પ્રકારનું આ સંભવત પ્રથમ તળાવ હશે.

