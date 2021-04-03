તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હવામાન:કચ્છમાં ન્યૂનતમ સરેરાશ 15 ડિગ્રી, દિવસે ઠંડી ગાયબ

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
ભુજ - Divya Bhaskar
ભુજ
  • અનેક વિસ્તારોમાં સવારે ઝાકળ વર્ષા સાથે ધૂમ્મસનું આવરણ છવાયું

ગુરૂવારે કચ્છના ચાર મથકોએ ન્યૂનતમ સરેરાશ 15 ડિગ્રી જેટલું તાપમાન નોંધાયું હતુ. સવારે અનેક વિસ્તારોમાં ઝાકળ વર્ષા સાથે ધૂમ્મસ છવાયા બાદ દિવસભર ઠંડી ગાયબ જણાઇ હતી. ભુજમાં નીચું તાપમાન 15.4, નલિયા ખાતે 15.1, કંડલા એરપોર્ટ પર 15.4 જ્યારે કંડલા બંદરે 15.2 ડિગ્રી રહ્યું હતું. આમ ચાલુ શિયાળે પ્રથમવાર આ મથકો પર એક સરખા આંક જેટલું ન્યૂનતમ ઉષ્ણતામાન નોંધાયું હતું. બીજી બાજુ ઉંચા તાપમાનનો પારો સરેરાશ 30 ડિગ્રી રહેતાં શિયાળો વિદાય લેતો જણાયો હતો.

રાપરમાં ધૂમ્મસથી હિલ સ્ટેશન જેવો માહોલ
રાપર તેમજ તાલુકાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં વહેલી સવારે ગાઢ ધૂમમ્સ જોવા મળી હતી જેને લઇને સવારના 9 વાગ્યા સુધી જાણે અંધારપટ છવાયો હતો. ધૂમ્મસના કારણે વાહન ચાલકોને લાઈટ ચાલુ રાખવાની નોબત આવી હતી. ધૂમ્મસની ચાદર છવાઇ જતાં રાપર હિલ સ્ટેશન જેવું દેખાઈ રહ્યું હતું..

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

