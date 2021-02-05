તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બેઠક:લકઝરી બસોમાં ફાયર સેફટીની કીટ રાખવા તાકીદ કરાઇ

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આર.ટી.ઓ.માં વીમા કંપની-બસના ડ્રાઇવર-માલિકો સાથે બેઠક મળી

32મા માર્ગ સલામતી માસ અંતર્ગત આરટીઓ અને પોલીસ તંત્ર તરફથી જુદા જુદા સલામતી અને જાગૃતીના કાર્યક્રમો કરાયા છે. ભુજની આરટીઓમાં વીમા કંપની તેમજ લકઝરી બસોના ડ્રાઇવર-માલિકો સાથે બેઠક મળી હતી. મંગળવારે ભુજની આરટીઓમાં માર્ગ સલામતી માસ અંતર્ગત બેઠક મળી હતી. ખાનગી બસના ડ્રાઇવરો અને માલિકો તેમજ ગઇકાલે વીમા કંપનીના જવાબદારો સાથે બેઠક મળી હતી. બેઠકમાં આર.ટી.ઓ. સી. ડી. પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બસોમાં એસી હોય છે તો અમુક સમયે વાયરીંગના કારણે શોટસર્કિટ થવાથી આગ લાગવાનો બનાવ બને છે.

બસના ડ્રાઇવરોને ફાયર સેફટીની કીટ સાથે આપવામાં આવે તેમજ તાલીમ અપાય તો અકસ્માત સમયે જાનહાની ટળી શકે તેમ છે. તો બસના માલિકોને નિર્દેષ કર્યુ હતું કે, ડ્રાઇવરોને દિવસ-રાત ડયુટી સોંપવાને બદલે આરામ કરવા સમય અપાય, રાતનો ઉજાગરો હોય તો બીજા દિવ્સે પણ ડ્રાઇવિંગ માટે રવાના કરાય છે. આ બેઠકમાં નિરવ બક્ષી, વી. એસ.ચૌહાણ, એસ. બી. પટેલ, પાર્થ સોલંકી, ઉમરભાઇ સમા, નરેશ વચ્છરાજાની,રમેશભાઇબાવાજી,ઘનશ્યા મભાઇ ગઢવી સહિતના ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો