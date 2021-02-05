તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુનાવણી:ભુજના મારામારી કેસમાં કોર્ટે આરોપીને 6 માસની કેદ સાથે દંડ ફટકાર્યો, 4 ઇસમોએ યુવાનને ધોકા વડે ઢોર માર મારેલો

ભુજ15 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સહ આરોપીને પ્રોબેશનના આધારે જામીન મળ્યા
  • અન્ય 2 સગીર ઓરોપીઓના કેસને બાળ અદાલતમાં મોકલી ચાર્ટશીટ ફાઈલ કરાઈ

ભુજમાં હોટેલ લેકવ્યુ પાસે 4 ઇસમોએ યુવાનને ધોકા વડે ઢોર માર માર્યો. યુવાનના પિતાએ આ બનાવની ફરિયાદ પોલીસમાં કરતા આ કેસ અદાલતમાં પહોંચ્યો હતો. જેના પગલે કોર્ટે ઐતિહાસિક ચુકાદો આપીને ગુનેગારને 6 માસની જેલની સજા સાથે 500 રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો.

યુવકને માર મારી ઇસમો ફરાર
ભુજમાં હોટેલ લેકવ્યુ પાસે 4 ઇસમોએ છોકરીને ભગાડી જવાના વહેમના આધારે એક યુવાનને ઢોર માર માર્યાની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. આ 4 ઇસમો ડસ્ટર અને ઇનોવા કારમાં આવ્યા અને યુવકને ધોકા વડે માર મારીને ત્યાંથી નાસી ગયા હતા. આ હુમલામાં યુવકને ગંભીર ઈજાઓ પહોંચી હતી, જેના કારણે તેના પિતાએ આ ઘટનાના સંદર્ભે પોલીસને ફરિયાદ લખાવીને ગુનો નોંધવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી દીધી હતી. 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ભુજ એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસે આ ઘટનાની ફરિયાદ નોંધી આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી હતી. જેના આધારે કોર્ટે તમામ ગુનેગારને 6 માસની જેલની સજા સાથે 500 રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો.

કોર્ટે આરોપીઓને સજા સંભળાવી
આ કેસ ભુજના ત્રીજા અધિક્ષક ચીફ જ્યુડિશિયલ મેજિસ્ટ્રેટની કોર્ટમાં ફાળવાયો હતો. જેમાં ભુજના વલદાસ નગરમાં રહેનારા મુખ્ય આરોપી મનજી પ્રેમજી કતરિયાને કોર્ટના મેજિસ્ટ્રેટે 6 માસ જેલની સજાની સાથે 500 રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો. તેની સાથે અન્ય સહઆરોપીને કોર્ટે પ્રોબેશનનો લાભ આપીને મુક્ત કરી દીધો હતો.

આ ચુકાદાથી માથાભારે તત્વોમાં ભારે ફફડાટ ફેલાશેઃ સરકારી વકીલ
આ હુમલામાં સામેલ અન્ય બે આરોપીઓ સગીરવયના હોવાથી તેમના વિરૂદ્ધ બાળ અદાલતમાં ચાર્જશીટ ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ તમામ કેસના સમયે સરકારી વકીલના પક્ષ તરફથી એ.બી.તડવીએ પોતાની દલીલો રજૂ કરી હતી. જેમાં તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, કોર્ટના આ પ્રકારના ચુકાદાથી માથાભારે તત્વોમાં ભારે ફફડાટ ફેલાઈ જશે.

