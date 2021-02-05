તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આદેશ:હોટેલ-રેસ્ટોરા, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ માટે GPCBનું લાઇસન્સ લેવું પડશે

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • લાઇસન્સની સમય મર્યાદા વધારવા, નિયમો હળવા કરવા માંગ

કચ્છમાં હોટેલ, રેસ્ટોરાં, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ અને મેરેજ હોલના સંચાલકોએ નેશનલ ગ્રીન ટ્રિબ્યુનલ પ્રિન્સિપાલ બેચે જીપીસીબીનું લાઇસન્સ લેવાનો આદેશ કર્યો છે. ધંધા-રોજગાર માઠા છે અને નિયમોનું ચુસ્તપણે પાલન કરવાનું હોય છે ત્યારે આવા નિર્ણય સામે વિરોધ ઉઠયો છે. કચ્છમાં 100 જેટલી હોટેલ તેમજ 500 જેટલા રેસ્ટોરેન્ટ આવેલા છે, તો જુદા જુદા તાલુકા મથકોએ પાર્ટી પ્લોટ અને મેરેજ હોલ પણ છે. તાજેતરમાં ગ્રીન ટ્રિબ્યુનલ પ્રિન્સિપાલ બેચના હુકમ મુજબ રાજયની તમામ હોટેલ, રેસ્ટોરાં, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ, મેરેજ હોલ વિગેરેએ ગુજરાત પ્રદુષણ નિયંત્રણ બોર્ડનું લાઇસન્સ લેવું પડશે.

સેન્ટ્રલ પ્રદુષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા જાહેર કરાયેલી માર્ગદર્શિકા મુજક પ્રદુષણ નિયંત્રણ અને પર્યાવરણીય ધોરણ પ્રમાણે પાણી, હવા, ધ્વની પ્રદુષણ, પાર્કિંગ સુવિધા અને ડિઝલ જનરેટર માટે લાઇસન્સ્ મેળવવું પડશે. સરકારના આ નિર્ણય સામે કચ્છના હોટેલ સંચાલકોમાં ભારે નારાજગી ફેલાઇ છે. આ અંગે ભુજના હોટેલ અને પાર્ટી પ્લોટ સંચાલક જટુભા રાઠોડે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે હોટેલના ધંધા માઠા છે, પ્રવાસીઓની સીઝન પણ નબળી ગઇ છે.

તો બીજી તરફ લગ્ન પ્રસંગમાં ગાઇડલાઇનનું પાલન કરવાનું હોવાથી પાર્ટી પ્લોટ કોઇ ભાડે રાખતા નથી. એવા ટાણે ગુજરાત પ્રદુષણ નિયંત્રણ બોર્ડ તરફથી પરવાનગી લેવાનું ફરમાન થયું છે જેનાથી ભારે નારાજગી ફેલાઇ છે. છેલ્લા 10 માસથી કોરોના કાળમાં સૌથી વધુ ભોગ હોટેલ, રેસ્ટોરેન્ટ, પાર્ટી પ્લોટ ઇન્ડ્રસ્ટ્રીઝ બની છે. જીપીસીબીના લાઇસન્સ માટે સમય મર્યાદા આપવામાં આવે તેમજ નિયમો હળવા કરવામાં આવે તેવી લાગણી વ્યકત કરી હતી.

