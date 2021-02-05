તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યક્રમ:કચ્છના ઔધોગિક એકમ એવા ગાંધીધામનો આજે 72મો સ્થપનાદિવસ, કોરોનાના પ્રતાપે સાદગી સભર ઉજવણી કરાઈ

શહેરની વિવિધ સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા પ્રતાપજીની પ્રતિમાને હાર રોપણ કરીને કેક કાપીને આ કાર્યક્રમની ઉજવણી કરી - Divya Bhaskar
શહેરની વિવિધ સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા પ્રતાપજીની પ્રતિમાને હાર રોપણ કરીને કેક કાપીને આ કાર્યક્રમની ઉજવણી કરી
  • કોરોનાના પ્રતાપે વહીવટદારોએ તમામ ગાઈડલાઈનોને અનુસરીને સાદગી સભર ઉજવણી કરી, તેની સાથે સંસ્થાઓ આજે સાંજે કેક કાપશે

કચ્છના પંચરંગી અને ઔધોગિક એકમ એવા ગાંધીધામ શહેરનો આજે 72મો સ્થપનાદિવસ છે. જેના ઇતિહાસ વિશે વાત કરવામાં આવે તો આઝાદી વખતે ભારતના ભાગલા થવાના હતા, ત્યારે કરાચી બંદરના વિકલ્પ રૂપે દેશના પશ્ચિમી તટે કંડલા બંદરને વિકસાવવાની યોજના અમલમાં મૂકવામાં આવી હતી.

તત્કાલીન કચ્છના મહારાવજી દ્વારા આ માટે વિશાળ જમીન ફાળવવામાં આવી હતી. તેની સાથે કંડલાની પાસે આવેલા પાકિસ્તાનથી હિજરત કરીને આવેલા સિંધીઓ માટે ગાંધીધામ તથા તેની સમીપે આદિપુર શહેરની સ્થાપના કરવામાં આવી હતી.

કોરાનાની ગાઈડ લાઇનને અનુસરી સાદગીથી ઉજવણી કરાઈ
આ જોડિયા નગરનો પાયો 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી 1949ના દિવસે સ્થાપક પ્રતાપ ડિયલદાસે પ્રસ્થાપિત કર્યો હતો. જે નિમિતે દર વર્ષે આજની તારીખને આ જોડિયા નગરનો સ્થાપના દિવસ તરીકે ઉજવવામાં આવે છે. જેમાં પરંપરાગત રીતે રેલી, કાર્નિવલ અને મનોરંજક કાર્યક્રમો તંત્ર દ્વારા આયોજાય છે.

પરંતુ આ વખતે કોરોના બીમારીના નિયમોને અનુસરીને અને આગામી સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીને કારણે વહીવટદાર દર્શન ચાવડા અને સ્ટાફ દ્વારા ગાંધી સમાધીએ પુસ્પાંજલી અર્પણ કર્યા બાદ, ગાંધીધામના સ્થાપક પ્રતાપજીની પ્રતિમાને હાર રોપણ કરીને સાદગીથી ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. સાંજે શહેરની વિવિધ સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા પ્રતાપજીની પ્રતિમાને હાર રોપણ કરીને કેક કાપીને આ કાર્યક્રમની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી.

