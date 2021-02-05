તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સાયક્લીંગ:ભુજના સાહસિકોએ સાયકલીંગથી આબુ રોડથી માઉન્ટ સુધીનું ભ્રમણ કર્યું

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • બાયસીકલ કલબની પ્રેરણાથી અનેક લોકો સાયકલીંગ કરતા થયા

ભુજમાં કેટલાંક વર્ષોથી સાયકલીંગનો ક્રેઝ વધ્યો છે તેનો શ્રેય ભુજ બાયસીકલને જાય છે. ભુજ બાયસીકલ ક્લબના મિત્રોએ દેશ-વિદેશની જાણીતી જગ્યાઓમાં સાયકલીંગ કરીને સાહસ કર્યું છે. ફ્રાન્સ, થાઇલેન્ડ, લેહ લદાખ, કાશ્મીર, પૂર્વમાં સીક્કીમ, સાપુતારા તેમજ ગુજરાતના વિવિધ જિલ્લાઓમાં લોંગ ડીસ્ટન્સ સાયક્લીંગ કરી આવ્યા છે અને દર વર્ષે કચ્છમાં બી.આર.એમ.નું આયોજન પણ કરે છે ત્યારે તેમનાથી પ્રેરણા લઇને અાજે અનેક લોકો સાયક્લીંગ પ્રત્યે જાગૃત બન્યા છે.

હાલમાં ૧૧ ભુજ બાયસીકલ કલબ (બી.બી.સી.)ના મિત્રોએ 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના માઉન્ટ આબુ ઉપર કડકડતી ઠંડીમાં સાયક્લીંગ કર્યું હતું. જેમાં ડૉ. હેમેન શાહ, જીગ્નેશ શાહ, અમર શાહ, અમીત શાહ, નૈષદ રાઠી, નિમેશ રાઠી, દિપક ત્રિવેદી, હિતેન સચદે, વિરલ ઠક્કર તથા મહિલા સાયકલીસ્ટોમાં સી.એ. જેની હેમેન ફરીયા તથા તેમની 12 વર્ષીય પુત્રી સારા ફરીયા એ આબુ રોડથી 1220 મીટર ઉંચાઇએ આવેલા માઉન્ટ આબુ અને ત્યાંથી અન્ય સ્થળોએ બે દિવસ સાયક્લીંગ તથા ટ્રેકીંગ કર્યુ હતું. સારા ફરીયાએ તેના અનુભવમાં જણાવ્યું કે, આબુ રોડથી સવારે માઉન્ટ આબુ જવા 7 વાગ્યે સાયક્લીંગ શરૂ કર્યું હતું.

શરુઆતના પાંચ કિ.મી. ખૂબજ મુશ્કેલ હતાં અમારી ધીરજ ખૂટી પડી ત્યારે સાથે રહેલા સાયક્લીસ્ટોએ હિંમત અને પ્રેરણા આપી અને ફકત 3 જ કલાકમાં માઉન્ટ આબુ પહોંચ્યા હતાં. આ બે દિવસ દરમ્યાન માઉન્ટઆબુથી 500 મીટર ઉંચા ગુરુશિખર સુધી એકમાત્ર હિતેના સચદેએ સાયકલીંગ કર્યું હતું. અગાઉ પણ બે વર્ષ પહેલાં ભુજ બાયસીકલ કલબના મિત્રો માઉન્ટઆબુ તેમજ ત્યાં ગુરુશિખર પર સાયકલીંગ કર્યું હતું તેવું કલબના સદસ્ય જીગ્નેશ શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું.

