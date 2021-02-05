તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિરોધ:ભુજના દેશલપર ગામે જમીન બાબતે ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનરો લાગ્યા

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સ્થાનિકોએ પોતાનો રોષ પ્રગટ કરી ગામના જાહેરમાર્ગો પર ચુંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનરો લગાવ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
સ્થાનિકોએ પોતાનો રોષ પ્રગટ કરી ગામના જાહેરમાર્ગો પર ચુંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનરો લગાવ્યા
  • તંત્ર દ્વારા ખાનગી ટ્રસ્ટને જમીન ફાળવતા ગ્રામજનોએ વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો

ભુજ તાલુકાના દેશલપર(વાંઢાય) ખાતે સિમ સર્વેની 230 પૈકી ગામની પીવા લાયક બોર વાળી જમીન તંત્રએ ખાનગી ટ્રસ્ટને આપી દીધી છે. જેના કારણે દેશલપર ગ્રામજનોએ આ બાબતનો વિરોધ કર્યો છે. તેની સાથે રોષે ભરાયેલા ગ્રામજનોએ આ ટર્મમાં કચ્છમાં યોજાનારી આગામી સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

લોકોએ જાહેર માર્ગો પર ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનરો લગાવ્યા
સ્થાનિકોએ પોતાનો રોષ પ્રગટ કરતા પોતોના જાહેરાત ગામ અને ગામથી પસાર થતા મુખ્ય માર્ગો પર ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારના બેનરો લગાવી દીધા છે. તેથી પ્રતિત થઇ રહ્યું છે કે ગામના લોકોમાં આ નિર્ણયે કારણે ભારે નારાજ છે. તેવામાં આ વિસ્તારની સત્તા ધરાવતો રાજકીય પક્ષ શું નિર્ણય કરશે તે દરેક માટે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની જવા પામ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો