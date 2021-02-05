તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના અપડેટ:કચ્છમાં કોરોના @ 1, એકમાત્ર ભુજમાં પોઝિટિવ કેસ, વધુ સાત સાજા થયા

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • 10 માસ બાદ એક દિવસમાં એક જ દર્દી સંક્રમિત
  • કોરોનાના સક્રિય દર્દીનો આંક ઘટીને 40

કચ્છમાં ગત વર્ષના માર્ચ મહિને આશાલડી ગામની મહિલાના પોઝિટિવ રિપોર્ટ સાથે પ્રવેશેલા કોરોનાના કેસ ઠંડીની જેમ ઘટી રહ્યા છે. મંગળવારે એકમાત્ર ભુજના દર્દીને સંક્રમણ થયું હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું. આમ 10 માસ બાદ એક દિવસમાં માત્ર એક જ કેસ નોંધાયો છે. બીજી બાજુ વધુ 7 લોકો સ્વસ્થ થઇ જતાં સારવાર મુક્ત કરાયા હતા તેની સાથે એક્ટિવનો આંક પણ ઘટીને 40 પર પહોંચ્યો હતો.10 મહિના પહેલાં એક દિવસમાં એકમાત્ર માધાપરના પુરૂષ દર્દીનો રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા બાદ કેસમાં ઉછાળો આવ્યો હતો.

લાંબા સમય બાદ મંગળવાર ફરી મંગળ સાબિત થયો હતો અને સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં એકમાત્ર ભુજના દર્દીનો જ આરટી પીસીઆર પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હોવાનો દાવો તંત્ર દ્વારા કરાયો હતો. બીજી બાજુ ચાલુ માસની 6 તારીખથી કઇ હોસ્પિટલમાં કેટલી પથારી ખાલી છે તેની યાદી બહાર પાડવાનું બંધ કરી દેવાયું છે તેમ છતાં હવે એક્ટિવ કેસ 40 રહેતાં મોટાભાગની હોસ્પિટલો ખાલીખમ થઇ ગઇ છે. કોરોના મુક્ત જાહેર કરાયેલા વધુ 7 દર્દીઓ પૈકી ભુજના 4નો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, અત્યાર સુધી 4474 કેસ નોંધાયા છે જેમાં 4323 સ્વસ્થ થયા છે જ્યારે 81 લોકોને મહામારી ભરખી ગઇ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો