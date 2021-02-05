તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભૂકંપ:ફરી આંચકો કચ્છમાં એક સપ્તાહમાં ચાર આફ્ટરશોકથી ચિંતા, આજે દુધઈ પાસે 3.4નો આંચકો આવ્યો

ભુજ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • દુધઈ ગામથી 13 કિ.મી. દૂર કેંદ્રબિંદુ ધરાવતો વધુ એક ધરતીકંપનો ઝટકો આવ્યો

કચ્છના 2001ના ભુકમ્પના આફ્ટરશોક 2021 સુધી અવિરત રહેવા પામ્યા છે. આ એક સપ્તાહ દરમ્યાન રણ, દરિયો અને પહાડી વિસ્તારમાં ભુકમ્પના આંચકા આવી ચુક્યા છે, ત્યારે આજે સોમવારે સવારે અંજાર તાલુકાના દુધઈ ગામથી 13 કિ.મી. દૂર કેંદ્રબિંદુ ધરાવતો વધુ એક ધરતીકંપનો ઝટકો આવ્યો હતો. આ વિસ્તારમાં ઊંઘી રહેલા લોકો જાગી જવા પામ્યા હતા.

ત્રણ માસના લાંબા સમયગાળાની શાંતિ બાદ કચ્છની ધરતીમાં ફરી સળવળાટ પેદા થવા પામી છે અને ફરી આફ્ટરશોક આવવાના શરૂ થયા છે. ગુરુવારે રાપરના જેસડા નજીક 3.9નો અને શુક્રવારની બપોરે ભચાઉના નેર ગામ પાસે 3.3ના મેગ્નિટ્યુડનો આંચકો અને શનિવારે જખૌના દરિયામાં 2.4ની તીવ્રતાનો આફ્ટરશોક રિકટર સ્કેલ પર નોંધાયો હતો. આમ ફરી શરૂ ભુકમ્પના આંચકાનો સિલસિલો ફરી શરૂ થતાં ચોક્કસથી લોકો પણ હવે ચિંતા અને અચરજમાં મુકાયા છે.

