બાળ સ્ટંટમેન:કોરોનાકાળમાં મુંબઇથી ભચાઉ આવી બાળક બન્યો સાઇકલ સ્ટન્ટ માસ્ટર, દરરોજ સાઇકલ પર કરે છે અચંબિત કરતી કરતબો

ભુજ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • લોકડાઉનમાં સ્કૂલો બંધ રહેતા મુંબઇનો પટેલ પરિવાર ભચાઉ આવી ગયો
  • 11 વર્ષીય પૃથ્વી સ્કૂલો બંધ હોવાથી સાઈકલ પર સ્ટન્ટ કરતા શીખ્યો

આજની પેઢી ખાલી સમયમાં કંઇકને કંઇક નવું શીખતી રહેતી હોય છે. સમયનો સદઉપયોગ કરીને પોતાની મનગમતી પ્રવૃત્તિઓમાં કાબેલિયત હાંસલ કરવા પ્રયાસો કરે છે અને તેમાં સફળતા પણ મેળવે છે. આજે અમે એવી જ એક ટાબરિયાની વાત કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. જે લોકાઉડન અને કોરોનાકાળમાં સ્કૂલો બંધ રહેતા મુંબઇથી ભચાઉ આવ્યો હતો અને અભ્યાસકાર્ય બંધ રહેતા સાઇકલ પર સ્ટન્ટ કરતા શીખ્યો હતો. અથાગ પ્રયત્નો બાદ આજે પૃથ્વી પટેલ નામનો 11 વર્ષનો બાળક દરરોજ ભચાઉમાં સાઈકલ પર અંચબિત કરી મૂકે તેવા સ્ટંટ કરતો જોવા મળે છે.

કોરોના મહામારીમાં પરિવાર મુંબઇથી ભચાઉ આવ્યો
ગયા વર્ષે કોરોના મહામારીએ સમગ્ર દેશને પોતાના ભરડામાં લઇ લીધો હતો. મહારાષ્ટ્ર ખાસ કરીને મુંબઇમાં કોરોનાના કેસોમાં ઉત્તરોત્તર વધારો થઇ રહ્યો હતો. કોરોનાને કાબૂમાં લેવા માટે સરકારે લોકડાઉન જાહેર કર્યું હતું. આ સમયગાળામાં સલામતીના ભાગરૂપે શૈક્ષણિક કાર્ય બંધ રખાયું હતું. કોરોનાકાળમાં અનેક ગુજરાતી પરિવાર કે જે મુંબઇમાં રહેતો હતો તે પોતાના વતન આવી ગયો હતો. એવો જ એક પરિવાર ભચાઉનો છે. મૂળ ભચાઉના દીપક પટેલ પરિવાર સાથે મુંબઇથી ભચાઉ આવી ગયા હતા. ભચાઉ આવીને તેમના 11 વર્ષના દીકરા પૃથ્વી પટેલે આ સમયનો ઉપયોગ પોતાની આગવી કળા વિકસાવવામાં વિતાવ્યો હતો.

ભચાઉમાં દરરોજ સ્ટંટની પ્રેક્ટિસ કરી મહારત હાંસલ કરી
શૈક્ષણિક કાર્ય બંધ હોવાથી ભચાઉ આવેલા 11 વર્ષના પૃથ્વી પટેલે સાઇકલ પર અવનવા સ્ટંટ શીખવાનું શરૂ કર્યું. શરૂઆતમાં પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતી વખતે તેને અનેકવાર ઇજાઓ પણ પહોંચી હતી. પરંતુ નાસિપાસ થવાના બદલે પૃથ્વીએ દરરોજ આ પ્રેક્ટિસ ચાલુ રાખી હતી અને આજે એ સાઇકલ સ્ટંટ માસ્ટર બની ગયો છે. આ અંગે પૃથ્વીએ જણાવ્યું છેકે, વતન આવ્યા બાદ ઘરે કંટાળો આવતો હતો. તેથી સાઇકલ પર કરતબ કરવાનો વિચાર આવ્યો. એ માટે પ્રેક્ટિસ શરૂ કરી અને હવે પૂરતી ફાવટ આવી ગઇ છે અને આ કરતબની ભરપૂર મજા માણી રહ્યો છું.

સૌને અચંબિત કરે તેવા કરતબ કરે છે
11 વર્ષીય પૃથ્વી દરરોજ પોતાના ઘરના ફળિયામાં કરતબ કરતો જોવા મળે છે. તે સોસાયટીના રસ્તાઓ પર પણ સાઈકલ લઇને નીકળે છે અને અવનવા કરતબો કરવા લાગે છે. 11 વર્ષના પૃથ્વીને તેની નાની સાઇકલ પર આ પ્રકારે કરતબ કરતો જોઇને આસપાસના રહેવાસીઓ અને પરિવારજનો સૌ કોઇ અચંબિત થઇ ઉઠે છે.

  કૉપી લિંક
