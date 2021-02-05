તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગૌરવ:પાવર લિફ્ટિંગમાં ભુજનો ખેલાડી રાજ્ય સ્તરે ઝળક્યો

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
જય ઠક્કર કોચ સાથે. - Divya Bhaskar
જય ઠક્કર કોચ સાથે.
  • યુવાન હવે રાષ્ટ્રીયકક્ષાએ ગુજરાતનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરશે

તાજેતરમાં અમદાવાદ ખાતે યોજાયેલી રાજ્યકક્ષાની પાવર લિફ્ટિંગ ચેમ્પીયનશીપમાં ભુજના યુવાને દ્રિતીય સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું હતું. જેના પગલે તેને સિલ્વર મેડલ અેનાયત કરાયો હતો.પાવર લિફ્ટીંગમાં ત્રણ જુદા-જુદા ઇક્યુપ પહેરવેશ પહેરીને સ્પર્ધકો વજન ઉચકે તો 40 ટકા વજન તે પહેરવેશ જ ઉંચકી અાપે છે. પણ અા સ્પર્ધામાં ભુજના જય ઠક્કરે પહેરવેશ પહેર્યા વિના પોતાના શારિરીક બળથી 345 કીલો વજન ઉચક્યું હતું. જેના પગલે તેઅોને દ્રિતીય નંબર મેળવી સિલ્વર મેડલ પ્રાપ્ત કર્યો હતો. આ સિધ્ધી મેળવનારા જય ઠક્કરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પોતે ભવિષ્યમાં પણ ઇક્યુપ પહેરવેશ વિના જ રમશેે. તે અંગે ભુજના નેશનલ ખેલાડી સાગર પોમલે જયને કોચીંગ અાપ્યું હતું અને હવે રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાઅે રમવા માટે તૈયારી કરાઇ રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો