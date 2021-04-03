તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સતત બીજા વર્ષે કચ્છની ક્રુર મજાક:ભુજ- નલિયા બ્રોડગેજ માટે અંદાજપત્રમાં સરકારે માત્ર રૂા.એક હજાર ફાળવ્યા !

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 321 કરોડની પરિયોજનામાં અત્યાર સુધી રૂા. 72.17 કરોડ માંડ ખર્ચાયા છે : દેશલપર સુધી લાઇન નખાઇ ગયા બાદ ત્રણ વર્ષથી કામ ટલ્લે
  • જોકે અાવતા વર્ષ સુધીમાં ભુજ સુધી ટ્રેક પર વિદ્યુતિકરણનું કામ પૂર્ણ કરવામાં અાવશે તેવો દાવો

ભુજ- નલિયા- વાયોર બ્રોડગેજ રેલવે લાઇન પ્રોજેક્ટને રેલવે દ્વારા હવે અભેરાઇ પર ચડાવાઇ દેવાયો હોય તેમ હવે લાગી રહ્યું છે. કારણ કે સતત બીજા વર્ષે કચ્છ માટે અા મહત્વપૂર્ણ પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે બજેટમાં રકમની ફાળવણી જ કરવામાં અાવી નથી ! જે અન્યાય અને અવગણનાની હદ કહી શકાય છે. જોકે રેલવે મંત્રાલય દ્વારા અાવતા વર્ષ સુધીમાં ભુજ સુધી ટ્રેકનું વિદ્યુતિકરણ કરી દેવામાં અાવશે તેવો દાવો કર્યો છે. અા સિવાય સામખિયાળીથી લઇને ભુજ સુધીના રેલવે ટ્રેકના નવીનીકરણના કામો માટે બજેટમાં રકમની ફાળવણી કરવામાં અાવી છે.

અા અંગે મળતી વિગતો મુજબ ભૂકંપ બાદ ભુજ સુધી બ્રોડગેજ અાવ્યા બાદ છેક વર્ષ 2008માં યુપીઅે સરકારે નલિયા સુધી બ્રોડગેજ પ્રોજેક્ટની મંજૂરી અાપી હતી. પરંતુ ત્યારબાદ પ્રોજેક્ટ ટલ્લે ચડ્યો હતો. વચ્ચે પીપીપીના ધોરણે કામ કરાવનું મુકતા પ્રોજેક્ટ વધુ અટવાયો હતો. રેલવે હજુ પણ અા પ્રોજેક્ટમાં પ્રાઇવેટ પાર્ટી શોધી રહી છે. જેના પગલે હાલ પ્રોજેક્ટ માટે રકમ ફાળવવામાં અાવી રહી નથી. રેલવેઅે ભુજથી દેશલપર સુધી કામ પૂર્ણ કરી દીધું છે. પરંતુ ત્યારબાદ કામ અંદાજે ત્રણ વર્ષથી બંધ છે. શરૂઅાતમાં ભુજથી નલિયા 101 કિમીનું કામ હતું, ત્યારબાદ નલિયાથી-વાયોર 24 કિમીનો વધારો કરાયો હતો.

અા પ્રોજેક્ટની લાગત અધધ 321 કરોડ જેટલી છે. તેની સામે માર્ચ 2019 સુધી રેલવે દ્વારા રૂા.72.17 કરોડનો ખર્ચ કરાયો છે. ત્યારબાદ વર્ષ 2020-21ના બજેટમાં માત્ર અેક હજાર રૂપિયા જ ફાળવવામાં અાવ્યા હતા. જેના પગલે ચાલુ વર્ષે અા પ્રોજેક્ટમાં કોઇ કામગીરી થઇ ન હતી. હવે વર્ષ 2021-22ના બજેટમાં પણ અા ગેજ રૂપાંતરીતના કામમાં માત્ર દેખાવ પુરતી રૂા. અેક હજારની જ ફાળવણી કરાઇ છે. જેના પગલે અાવતા વર્ષે સુધી અા પ્રોજેક્ટમાં કોઇ કામ થાય તેમ નથી. નોંધનીય છે કે વર્ષ 2018-19 વર્ષે અંદાજે 25 કરોડ જેટલી રકમ ફાળવી હોવા છતાં 2019-20માં તેનો ખર્ચ કરાયો ન હતો.

વર્ષ 2019-20માં માત્ર રૂા. 7 લાખનો ખર્ચ થવાનો અંદાજો હતો. તો બીજીબાજુ પાલનપુર-કંડલા- ન્યુમુન્દ્રા પોર્ટ- ભુજ સુધીના 475 કિમીના રેલવે ટ્રેક પર માર્ચ 2022 સુધીમાં વિદ્યુતિકરણ પૂર્ણ કરવાનો અંદાજો લગાવમાં અાવ્યો છે. તો વિરમગામથી સામખિયાળી વચ્ચે રેલવે ટ્રેકની ડબ્લીંગ કામગીરી પણ પૂર્ણ કરવાનો દાવો કરવામાં અાવ્યો છે.

કંડલા અને ગાંધીધામ રેલ યાર્ડના ઢાંચામાં બદલાવ કરવા માટે પણ રકમ ન ફાળવાળઇ
તો બીજીબાજુ કંડલાના રેલવે યાર્ડના ઢાંચામાં પરિવર્તન કરવાના પ્રોજેક્ટમાં પણ રકમ ફાળવવામાં અાવી નથી. અામ તો અહીં કરોડોની રકમ ખર્ચાઇ ગઇ છે. ચાલુ વર્ષે વધારાના 23 લાખનો ખર્ચ થશે. જોકે અાવતા વર્ષમાં કોઇ રકમ ફાળવાઇ નથી. તેવી જ રીતે ગાંધીધામ યાર્ડમાં પણ મોટાભાગના કામો પૂર્ણ થઇ ગયા હોવાથી રકમ ફાળવાઇ નથી.

વિરમગામ- કંડલા નવો ટ્રેક, ભુજ સુધી મરંમત થશે
તો બજેટમાં કચ્છમાં રેલવે ટ્રેકના નવિનિકરણ માટે રકમ ફાળવવામાં અાવી છે. જેમાં વિરમગામથી સુરેન્દ્રનગર, ગાંધીધામ, કંડલા તથ અાદિપુર સુધીના રેલવે ટ્રેક બદલાશે. નવા રેલવે ટ્રેક તથા અન્ય કામો માટે રૂા. 13 કરોડથી વધારેની રકમ મંજૂર કરાઇ છે. તો સામખિયાળીથી ગાંધીધામ અને કંડલા પોર્ટ સુધીના કામ માટે વધારાના 2.5 કરોડ મંજૂર કરાયા છે. તો ગાંધીધામથી ભુજ વચ્ચેના રેલવે ટ્રેક પર મરંમત માટે 1.75મંજૂર કરાયા છે.

કર્મચારીઅોના કામો માટે કોઇ વ્યવસ્થા નહીં
અા બજેટમાં કચ્છમાં રેલવેના કર્મચારીઅો માટે પણ કોઇ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં અાવી નથી. અગાઉ મંજૂર થયલી રકમના કામો થઇ ગયા છે. જ્યારે નવા કામો કોઇ મંજૂર કરાયા નથી. જૂની રકમના કામો થઇ ગયા હોવાથી રકમ ફાળવાઇ નથી. ક્વાર્ટર સહિતના મંજૂર થયેલી રકમના કામો થઇ ગયા હોવાનું દર્શાવાયું છે. જોકે પાલનપુરથી ગાંધીધામ વચ્ચે ફાટક પર ચોકીદારો માટે નવી ચોકીઅો બનાવવામાં અાવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો