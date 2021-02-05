તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તસ્કરી:RTO સાઇટમાં 2 ધુતારા સાસુ વહુની 1.20 લાખની સોનાની બંગડીઓ લઇ ગયા

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • એક જ વિસ્તારમાં 9 દિવસમાં બીજો બનાવ, બાઇકમાં આવેલા 2 હરામખોરોની કરતુત

શહેરની અાર.ટી.અો રીલોકેશન સાઇટમાં મંગળવારે બપોરે સેલ્સમેનના સ્વાંગમાં અાવેલા બુ ધૂતારાઅો સાસુ-વહુના હાથમાંની રૂા. 1.20 લાખની કિંમતની ચાર બંગડીઅો તરકટથી ઉઠાંતરી કરી ગયા હતા. 9 દિવસમાં અા વિસ્તારમાંથી બંગડી ઉઠાવી જવાની અા બીજી ઘટના બનતા બંગડી ચોરો અહીં સક્રિય થયા હોવાનું સમજાઇ રહ્યું છે.અાર.ટી.અો.ની હિન્દી માધ્યમની સ્કુલ સામે રહેતા અને નગરપાલિકામાં ફરજ બજાવતા વિનેશ અંતાણીના પરિવાર સાથે ઠગાઇની અા ઘટના બની હતી.

બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસના સુત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે બપોરે 1 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં બાઇક પર અાવેલા બે શખ્સોઅે પોતે ‘ગોદરેજ’ કંપનીનું ડિશવોશર વેચતા સેલ્સમેન હોવાનું કહીને અા પરિવારને વશ્વાસમાં લીધો હતો અને ધીરે ધીરે પોતાની અાગવી મોડ્સ અોપરેન્ડી અજમાવવી ચાલુ કરી હતી. પોલીસ પાસેથી પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી પ્રમાણે અા બે ગઠીયાઅે ‘ડીશ વોશ’ના પાણીથી પહેલાં ચાંદીની કંકાવટીને ચકચકતી કરી દેતાં ઘરના સભ્યોનો વિશ્વાસ વધ્યો હતો અને ગઠીયાઅોની વાતમાં અાવી જઇને વિનેશભાઇના માતા અને પત્નીઅે પોતાની સોનાની ચાર બંગડી ઉતારી અાપી હતી.

અા ઠગોની સૂચના પ્રમાણે ચાર બંગડી બાઉલમાં રાખીને, પેલું પ્રવાહી અંદર રેડ્યું હતું તથા તેના માથે હળદર નાખી હતી. બંગડી સાથેનું બાઉલ ગેસ ઉપર રાખી, ખુબ ધૂમાડો થાય ત્યાં સુધી, અેક-દોઢ કલાક પ્રવાહી ઉકળવા જણાવ્યું હતું, પરંતુ કરામત અે દરમિયાન જ થઇ હતી. બાઉલ ગેસ પર ચડાવતાં પહેલાં અા બે શખ્સોઅે અંદરથી બંગડી યેન કેન પ્રકારે, નજર ચૂકાવીને સેરવી લીધી હતી અને ત્યાંથી ચાલ્યા ગયા હતા. દોઢેક કલાક પછી બાઉલ ઉતાર્યું તો માત્ર હળદરવાળું ગરમ પ્રવાહી હતું. ચાર બંગડી ગાયબ હતી, પરિણામે અા નાગર ગૃહસ્થના પરિવારને છેતરાઇ ગયાનો અહેસાસ થયો હતો.

જોકે ત્યાર સુધી તો ચીટરો નવ દો ગ્યારા થઇને ક્યાંય પહોંચી ગયા હશે. બી. ડિવિઝન પોલીસે રાત્રે મોડેથી ગુનો દાખલ કરીને તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.અત્રે અે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે 1લી ફેબ્રુઅારીના રોજ અારટીઅો સાઇટમાં જ રાત્રે ઘરના રસોડામાં કામ કરતી મહિલાના હાથમાં પહેરેલી બે બંગડીઅો બારીમાં હાથ નાખીને ઉતારી જવા પ્રયાસ થયો હતો. અે ઘટનામાં પણ બે બાઇક સવાર સંડોવાયેલા હતા. જોકે જે તે સમયે મહિલાઅે બૂમાબૂમ કરતા અા હરામખોરો નાસી ગયા હતા.

