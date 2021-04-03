તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:મુન્દ્રાના અદાણી પાવર પ્લાન્ટ પાસે આસંબિયાના બાઇક ચાલકનું મોત

ભુજ
મુન્દ્રા તાલુકામાં જીવલેણ અકસ્માતની બે ઘટનાઓમાં બે યુવકના અરેરાટી ભર્યા મોત થયા હતા. અદાણી પાવર પ્લાન્ટ પાસે આસંબીયાના પ્રતિપાલ મોરારજી રાજપુત (ઉ.વ.22) પોતાની બાઇકથી જતો હતો ત્યારે પુરપાટ દોડતી અજાણી ટ્રકે બાઇકને હડફેટે લેતા તેને ગંભીર ઇજાઓ પહોંચી હતી. યુવકને પ્રથમ સારવાર માટે સ્ટર્લીંગ મુન્દ્રા ખાતે લઇ જવાયા બાદ ભુજની જી.કે. જનરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો. જો કે, ગંભીર ઇજાઓને કારણે તેનું મોત નિપજયું હતું.

મોટા કપાયામાં ટ્રેકટર પરથી પડી જતા શ્રમિકનું મોત
મુંદરા તાલુકાના મોટા કપાયા નજીક નર્મદા કેનાલ પાસે રસ્તામાં ખાડો આવતા યુવક ટ્રેકટર પરથી નીચે પટકાયો હતો. રમેશ માંગુભાઇ ભાભોર ટ્રેકટર પર બેસીને જતો હતો ત્યારે અચાનક ખાડો આવતા તે નીચે પટકાયો હતો અને તેનુ મોત નિપજયુ હતું.

