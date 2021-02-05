તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:પોલડીયામાં પવનચક્કીના કામ મુદે યુવાન પર 3 શખ્સનો હુમલો

ભુજ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભારાપરમાં આડા સંબંધે મહિલાને માથમાં ધોકો ફટકાર્યો

માંડવીના પોલડીયામાં પવનચક્કીનું કામ બંધ કરાવા મુદે વિડીયો ઉતારનાર યુવાનને ત્રણ શખ્સોએ માર માર્યો હતો. જ્યારે ભુજ તાલુકાના ભારાપર ગામે આડા સબંધનું મનદુખ રાખીને બે વ્યક્તિએ મહિલાના માથામાં ધોકો માર્યાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાઇ હતી.દશરથસિંહ દિલુભા જાડેજા એ પોલડીયા ગામના પવનસિંહ સજુભા જાડેજા, ભરતસિંહ સજુભા જાડેજા અને ઈબ્રાહીમ ઓસમાણ સમેજા સામે ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો હતો. ફરિયાદીનું પોલડીયાની સીમમાં પવનચક્કીનું કામ ચાલતું હતું તે દરમ્યાન આરોપીઓએ આવીને કામકાજ બંધ કરવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

ફરિયાદીએ આવેલા શખ્સોનો મોબાઈલમાં વીડિયો ઉતારતા ધકબુશટનો માર માર્યો હતો, ગઢશીશા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. તો બીજી તરફ ભારાપર રોડ પર રહેતી ફરિયાદી મહિલાની પુત્રવધુના સાથે આડા સબંધ રાખવાની ના કહેતા આરોપી પ્રેમિ બાબુલાલ આશા મહેશ્વરી અને ભીમજી આશા મહેશ્વરીએ ફરિયાદી મહિલા સાથે ઝઘડો કરીને ભીમજી આશા મહેશ્વારીએ ફરિયાદી મહિલાના માથા પર ધોકો મારી ઇજા પહોંચાડી હતી.

