બ્લડબેન્ક:જી.કે.માં ગત મહિને 2.85 લાખ સીસી રક્ત એકત્રિત કરાયું

ભુજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જિલ્લામાં 8 કેમ્પ દ્વારા 578 બોટલ ભેગી કરાઇ

જી.કે. જનરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઈમરજન્સી અને થેલેસેમિયા સહિતના વિભાગો તેમજ અન્ય સંવેદનશીલ સેક્શનમાં જરૂરી લોહીનો જથ્થો પૂરો પાડવા ગયા જાન્યુઆરી માસમાં કુલ 815 બોટલ અર્થાત 2 લાખ 85 હજાર સી.સી. રક્ત એકત્રિત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.હોસ્પિટલમાં પ્રતિ માસે લોહીના જરૂરી જથ્થા માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં કાર્યરત બ્લડબેન્કમાં ચાલતા ઇનહાઉસ વિભાગમાં તેમજ સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં બ્લડ પૂરું પાડવા ઉત્સુક અને સેવાભાવી સંસ્થાઓનો સંપર્ક કરી સબંધિત સંસ્થાઓના ઘરઆંગણે કેમ્પ યોજી દાતાઓને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવામાં આવે છે. એ મુજબ કુલ 815 બોટલ પૈકી સ્થાનિકે 237 અને 578 બેગ રક્ત ભેગું કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

બ્લડબેંકના વડા ડો. જિજ્ઞાબેન ઉપાધ્યાયના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ જીલ્લામાં ગત જાન્યુ. માસમાં કુલ 8 વિવિધ કેમ્પ યોજવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં શિક્ષણાધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા અંજાર અને ગાંધીધામમા મળી કુલ 295 બેગ્સ મેળવવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે કચ્છ યુવક સંઘ દ્વારા માંડવી ખાતે જી.કે.ના સહકારથી કેમ્પ યોજી 113 થેલી રક્ત એકત્રિત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

બ્લડબેન્કના કાઉન્સેલર દર્શન રાવલના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર આ ઉપરાંત એન.એસ.એસ.ભુજ, લોહાણા સમાજ ભુજ, સરહદ ડેરી, લોહાણા મહાજનવાડી ભુજ અને ભચાઉની ભીમ ટીમે સહયોગ આપી જરૂરી રક્ત સંચય કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ગયા વર્ષે ૨૦૨૦ દરમિયાન બ્લડબેંક દ્વારા ૭,૪૮૬ થેલી રક્ત ભેગું કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

