માલધારીઓની સતર્કતા:નખત્રાણાના બાંડિયારાની સીમામાં ફરી આગનું છમકલું

નખત્રાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • માલધારીઓની સતર્કતાથી મોટું નુકસાન થતા અટક્યું

નખત્રાણા તાલુકાના બાંડિયારા ગામના સીમાડામા ફરી આગનું છમકલું થયું હતું. માલધારીઓની સતર્કતાના કારણે આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવી લેવાતાં મોટું નુક્સાન થતાં અટક્યું હતું. બુધવારે દિવસ દરમિયાન પીજીવીસીએલના જંપરમા સ્પાર્ક થતા આગના તણખલા પડ્યા હતા જેના કારણે આગ ભભૂકતા હાજર માલધારીઓ હાથવગા સાધનોથી જ્વાળાઓ ઉપર કાબુ મેળવ્યો હતો અને ઘાસને સળગતું અટકાવ્યું હતું.

આ વિસ્તારમા અગાઉ પણ 3 વખત પવનચક્કીના કારણે આગ લાગી હતી જેમા મહામૂલું ઘાસ ભસ્મીભૂત થયું હતું. ખુલા વાયરો સીમાડામા હવે નુકસાનકારક બની રહ્યા છે ત્યારે તંત્ર દ્વારા આગમચેતીના પગલાં લેવાય તેમ મામદ સંગારે જણાવ્યું હતું.

