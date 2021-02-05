તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધાર્મિક:કણઝરા મુકામે જૈન સંપ્રદાય દ્વારા વિનોદગુરૂ વિહારધામ ખુલ્લું મુકાશે

મુન્દ્રા44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સંત,સતીજીઓને ધાર્મિક સંકુલ ઉપયોગી બનશે

મુન્દ્રા તાલુકના વાંકી ગામથી પાંચ કિમીના અંતરે આવેલા કણઝરા મુકામે શ્રી કચ્છ આઠ કોટી મોટી પક્ષ સ્થાનકવાસી જૈન સંપ્રદાયના પૂ છોટાલાલજી સ્વામીના શિષ્ય પૂ આચાર્ય એવમ ઉપાધ્યાય મુનિ વિનોદચંદ્રજી સ્વામીની સ્મૃતિમાં સુંદર શાતાકારી અને તમામ સંપ્રદાયના સંત-સતીજીઓને ઉપયોગી બની રહેનાર નવનિર્મિત વિનોદગુરુ વિહારધામનું ઉદ્ઘાટન કરવામાં આવશે.

તા 14 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સંપ્રદાયના વરિષ્ઠ પૂ નવીનચંદ્રજી સ્વામી અને તત્વજ્ઞાની સુરેશચંદ્રજી સ્વામીની પ્રેરણાથી પૂર્વ મંત્રી તારાચંદભાઇ છેડાના વરદ હસ્તે થનાર ઉદ્ઘાટન સમારોહ મધ્યે વિવિધ દાતાઓ તરફથી જૈનેતર સમાજના તમામ પરિવારોને સ્ટીલનો ડબ્બો આપી મિસ્ટાન્નની લાણી કરવામાં આવશે.

ઉપરાંત જીવદયા અર્થે નિરણ સહિતની ધાર્મિક તેમજ સામાજીક પ્રવૃતિઓ કરવામાં આવશે. ઉપરોક્ત કાર્યક્રમ અંતર્ગત કચ્છ વાગડ કંઠીના ગામો ગુજરાત મહારાષ્ટ્ર થી બહોળી સંખ્યામાં ભાવિકોનો પ્રવાહ તથા મોટી સંખ્યામાં જૈનાચાર્યો ઉપસ્થિત રહેવાનું રમેશભાઈ વોરાની યાદીમાં જણાવાયું છે.

