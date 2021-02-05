તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કામગીરી:મુન્દ્રામાં વિદેશી ક્રુ મેમ્બરનો મૃતદેહ ઇન્ડિયન એમ્બેસીને સુપ્રત કરાયો

મુન્દ્રા44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મધદરિયે હૃદયરોગના હુમલાને કારણે મોત નીપજ્યું
  • હતભાગીના શબને વતન ફિલિપાઇન્સ મોકલાવાશે

મુન્દ્રા સ્થિત અદાણી પોર્ટ પર આવેલ જહાજમાં મધ્યદરિયે હૃદયરોગના હુમલાને કારણે કૃ મેમ્બરનું મોત થતાં તેનું સ્થાનિક સીએચસીમાં પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ કરી મૃતદેહ ઇન્ડિયન એમ્બેસીને સુપ્રત કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ ગત 6/2ના રોજ બનેલા બનાવમાં ફિલિપાઇન્સના પીટીસાઓ એક્સપ્રેક્સ જહાજમાં મધદરિયે પોતાની કેબીનમાં આરામ ફરમાવા ગયેલા કૃ મેમ્બર ઝેટા રોગીલીઓ વર્ગીસનું હૃદયરોગના હુમલાને કારણે મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

સાત તારીખની વહેલી સવારે તેને જગાડવા ગયેલા અન્ય કૃ મેમ્બરોને તે વ્હીલચેર પર મૃત અવસ્થામાં મળી આવતા જહાજના કપ્તાન ને જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. બનાવને પગલે હતભાગીનો મૃતદહે સ્થાનિક સીએચસીમાં પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ બાદ ઇન્ડિયન એમ્બેસીને સુપ્રત કરાયો હતો. હોસ્પિટલના સત્તાવાર સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ ઇન્ડિયન એમ્બેસીની શબવાહિની મૃતકને મુંબઈ ખાતે લઇ ગયા બાદ હવે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી શબ હવાઈ માર્ગે તેના વતન ફિલિપાઇન્સ ખાતે રવાના કરવામાં આવશે.

