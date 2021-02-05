તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:મુન્દ્રા કસ્ટોડિયલ ડેથના આરોપીઓને ઝડપવા ATS, અમદાવાદ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચની મદદ લેવાઈ

મુન્દ્રા44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભોગગ્રસ્ત ત્રણ શકમંદો પૈકી હયાત યુવાનને પોલીસ પ્રોટેક્શન પણ અપાયું

મુન્દ્રા સ્થિત કસ્ટોડિયલ ડેથના ચકચારી કેસને 21 દિવસ વીત્યા બાદ પણ પાંચ પોલીસકર્મીઓ અને સમાઘોઘાનાં પૂર્વ સરપંચ સમેત કુલ્લ છ મુખ્ય આરોપીઓ પોલીસ પહોંચની બહાર રહેતા વ્યાયામ આદરતી જીલ્લા પોલીસે તપાસનો ગાળિયો ઔર વધારે કસ્યો છે.ઉપરાંત ગત સવારે બહોળી સંખ્યામાં ઉપસ્થિત વિવિધ સમાજના લોકોએ સમાઘોઘા સ્થિત આયોજીત શાંતિ સંમેલનમાં ગુનેગારો શાતીર અને ખૂંખાર હોવાથી પોલીસ દમન બાદ બચી ગયેલા સગીર યુવાનને પોલીસ પ્રોટેક્શન આપવાની માંગ ઉઠી હતી

જેના અનુસંધાને પશ્ચિમ કચ્છ જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક સૌરવસિંઘનો મોબાઈલ પર સંપર્ક સાધતા તેમણે યુવાન અને તેના પરિવારની સુરક્ષા અર્થે સમાઘોઘા મુકામે પોલીસકર્મીઓ તહેનાત કરી મુકવામાં આવ્યા હોવાની બાબત પર પ્રકાશ પાડી ભાગેડુ આરોપીઓને દબોચી લેવા અમદાવાદ સ્થિત ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચની ટુકડીની પણ મદદ લેવાઈ હોવા ઉપરાંત ગુનેગારોનું પગેરું દબાવવા તદ્દન આધુનિક ટેક્નોલોજીનો ઉપયોગ કરતી એન્ટી ટેરરિસ્ટ સ્ક્વોડને સક્રિય કરાઈ હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે 19 તારીખના બનાવ બન્યા સમ્યેથીજ મુખ્ય ત્રણ આરોપી પોલીસકર્મીઓ શક્તિસિંહ ,જયુભા અને અશોક કનાદ વાતાવરણ પારખી ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી ગયા હતા.અને ત્રણ દિવસના સમયગાળા સુધી અન્ય ગુનેગારો ગફુરજી,કપિલ અને જયવીરસિંહ જાહેરમાં ફરતા હોવાનું ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે.પરંતુ બાદમાં ગઢવી સમૂહનું દબાણ વધતા તે ત્રણે વિરુદ્ધ પણ ગુનો દર્જ થયા પછી તેઓ ફરાર થયા ત્યારે પોલીસની લાપરવાહી પ્રથમદર્શી પણે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની છે.

